Pizzeria Beddia to donate portion of sales to Philabundance this winter

This winter, Pizzeria Beddia will be helping to support Philabundance, the Delaware Valley's largest hunger relief organization.

It distributes food to 90,000 people weekly in nine counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Through Feb. 16, the Fishtown pizzeria we will be donating 15% of all pizza sales on Mondays and Tuesdays and $5 from each bottle of wine purchased on Mondays and Tuesdays to the organization.

Pizzeria Beddia is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday for outdoor dining, pickup and delivery. The restaurant is open 2 to 7 p.m. on Sundays. It's located at 1313 N. Lee St.



In 2019, Time Magazine named Pizzeria Beddia one of the world's best places to eat and Esquire placed it at No. 4 on its best new restaurants list.