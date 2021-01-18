More Events:

January 18, 2021

Pizzeria Beddia to donate portion of sales to Philabundance this winter

Buy a pizza and help support an organization providing hunger relief

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Pizza
Pizzeria Beddia and Philabundance Adam Hermann/PhillyVoice

Order pizza from Pizzeria Beddia on Monday or Tuesday nights and a portion of proceeds will go to Philabundance.

This winter, Pizzeria Beddia will be helping to support Philabundance, the Delaware Valley's largest hunger relief organization.

It distributes food to 90,000 people weekly in nine counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

RELATED: Michael Solomonov creates 'Bringing Israel Home' digital series

Through Feb. 16, the Fishtown pizzeria we will be donating 15% of all pizza sales on Mondays and Tuesdays and $5 from each bottle of wine purchased on Mondays and Tuesdays to the organization.

Pizzeria Beddia is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday for outdoor dining, pickup and delivery. The restaurant is open 2 to 7 p.m. on Sundays. It's located at 1313 N. Lee St.

In 2019, Time Magazine named Pizzeria Beddia one of the world's best places to eat and Esquire placed it at No. 4 on its best new restaurants list.



Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

