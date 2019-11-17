More Culture:

November 17, 2019

Esquire names Pizzeria Beddia one of best new restaurants in U.S.

By Virginia Streva
Esquire named Pizzeria Beddia as one of the best new restaurants in the U.S. The pizza spot took the No. 4 position in the list.

Pizzeria Beddia continues to grow its critical acclaim by snagging another top spot position. This time the Fishtown pizza shop was named one of Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America for 2019. 

The pizza place takes the No. 4 spot on the best new restaurants list.  The publication highlighted the restaurants "on-the-nose appetizers" and Chef Joe Beddia's pizza creations — noting a past special that included New Jersey peaches with a garlic-thyme cream sauce. 

Though, it was the "hoagie omakese experience" that truly left Esquire in awe. The "hoagie room" is a two-hour private pizza experience that's priced at $75 a person. The experience includes cocktails, small plates, hoagies from John Walker, pizzas, and their soft-serve ice cream for dessert. 

The original spot, which was located at the corner of Girard Avenue and Shackamaxon Street, only served 40 pizzas a day before closing in 2018. The pizza spot re-opened on Lee Street in March with a new dine-in only policy and a larger menu. 

In August, Time Magazine named the pizza place one of the Top 19 places to eat in the world. It was also nominated by Bon Appetit for best new restaurant in 2019, but didn't quite crack the final Top 10 in September. In 2015, the pizza place was named best restaurant in the country by Bon Appetit. 

The kitchen at Pizzeria Beddia is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m, seven days a week. Reservations are limited, but the restaurant does accept walk-ins. 

