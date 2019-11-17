Harry Styles nails first hosting gig on 'Saturday Night Live'

But he's also ... your dream dog boyfriend? Yeah, sure, why not? The singer stars alongside Aidy Bryant as Joan in a musical number about the strong bond between a single person and their dog (but, like, not in a weird way.) Styles plays the human version of a 12-pound chihuahua who loves the way she feeds him ham. It's adorable, and yet, as creepy as it sounds.

In "Funeral DJs," the singer performs as one part of duo, "DJ Casket Twins," with Chris Redd who were both, apparently, very close with an 89-year-old nana. The duo helps the unsuspecting family deal with their loss with remixes of everyone's favorite sad songs, like "Everybody Hurts" by REM, with dance numbers such as "Everybody Dance Now" by C + C Dance Factory.

Impeachment moments were certainly explored this episode, including a cold open that reimagined the hearings as a soap opera — even with a telenova romance between Bill Taylor (played by John Hamm ... because naturally) and Alexandrio Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villasenor).

At the start of "Weekend Update," Colin Jost jokes about President Donald Trump's tweet regarding former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. The president tweeted, "Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go?" Jost replies, "Well, as long as we're talking about track records: Trump started off in Atlantic City. How did that go?"





