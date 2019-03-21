More Culture:

March 21, 2019

Surprise! Pizzeria Beddia 2.0 is officially open in Fishtown

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Pizza at Pizzeria Beddia at 115 E. Girard Ave.

The country's best pizza is officially available in Fishtown again as the brand new Pizzeria Beddia opened to the public for dinner Thursday.

Pizza master and owner Joe Beddia announced the opening on Instagram on Thursday afternoon, declaring the new restaurant, at 1313 N. Lee St., would be open with limited availability and some room for walk-ins.

RELATED: Pizza Brain co-founder Brian James Dwyer's documentary 'Waldo on Weed' headed to Tribeca Film Festival

The new site is a departure from the famous hole-in-the-wall that sparked long lines and major headlines since 2015, where just 40 pies were sold a day on a first-come, first-serve basis, and with zero seats for customers to sit and eat. This restaurant not only has an airy dining room to sit and enjoy your meal, but you can even make reservations now.

Pizzeria Beddia 2.0 alleviates the pizza making duties from Beddia himself, instead offering a trained kitchen staff creating not only Beddia's signature pies, but a more expansive menu with highlights Cantabrian anchovies, sustainably sourced salumi, and espresso soft serve. The full menu is not yet available online.

Beddia's original pizza shop closed last spring to give owner a bit of a break and prepare for the newer, larger restaurant now open in Fishtown. 

View this post on Instagram

First pizza. Second pizzeria

A post shared by joe beddia (@pizzacamp) on

Check out the brand new Pizzeria Beddia site and start planning your pilgrimage.

