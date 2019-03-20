More Culture:

March 20, 2019

Pizza Brain co-founder Brian James Dwyer's documentary 'Waldo on Weed' headed to Tribeca Film Festival

The film tells the story of his son's use of cannabis while undergoing chemotherapy

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Cannabis
Brian James Dwyer and Waldo Courtesy of Brian James Dywer/for PhillyVoice

Brian James Dwyer and his son Waldo. Dwyer is producing a documentary on fighting his son's cancer with marijuana oil.

When Brian James Dwyer's son, Waldo, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of eye cancer called bilaterial retinoblastoma, he and his wife Danielle were told chemotherapy was the only option to save his eyesight — and possibly his life.

But after beginning treatment, the drugs only made Waldo sicker, the parents said. He lost weight, stopped eating, and was constantly vomiting. He even stopped laughing. That's when they said they turned to cannabis oil to help, a decision that changed every thing.

RELATED: Marijuana oil dramatically improved his son's life during cancer treatment, Philly father says

Waldo continued his regimen of chemo, and now is three years tumor-free and healthy. He is also the star of a documentary about his journey that will be shown at the Tribeca Film Festival.

"Waldo with Weed," directed and written by Tommy Avallone will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, May 3. The showing will be followed by a conversation moderated by comedian and actress Whoopi Goldberg that will include medical marijuana experts, political proponents of cannabis, and patients who have been treated with medical marijuana. 

Dwyer told PhillyVoice in 2016 he decided to try the cannabis treatment for Waldo after months of research and talking to experts.

"I thought maybe it would help his nausea," said Dwyer, who co-founded Pizza Brain in Fishtown, He described placing one drop of oil on a grain of rice for Waldo to eat and "... within an hour he had stopped crying. Within four hours, he was crawling, even laughing ... He didn't puke once after we started giving it to him." 

Crowdfunding for "Waldo on Weed" began in April 2016. What started as home movies Dwyer had recorded on his "Dad cam" evolved into a film that lobbies for marijuana decriminalization and legalization.

Tickets to see the documentary are available for purchase.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Cannabis Philadelphia Medical Marijuana Pizza Brain Marijuana Legalization Film Festivals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Eagles front office, Howie Roseman are 'blowing it this time'
030919HowieRoseman

Investigations

Massive cocaine bust reportedly underway at Port of Philadelphia
Port of Philadelphia

Food and Drink

Questlove partners with Impossible Meat to make vegan cheesesteak
Questlove

NCAA Tournament

Pick these 5 first-round NCAA tournament upsets on your bracket
Ja-Morant-Murray-State-031919_USAT

Discussions

Former Eagle, former Flyer to talk health benefits of using THC and CBD
anthology wellness nolibs cbd oil

Healthy Eating

Stock your freezer with these healthier chicken nugget brands
healthy frozen chicken nuggets

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved