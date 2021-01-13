More Events:

January 13, 2021

Michael Solomonov creates 'Bringing Israel Home' digital series

The Israeli chef and restaurateur will cook live from his kitchen

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cooking
Michael Solomonov's 'Bringing Israel Home' J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™

Michael Solomonov's 16-week digital series 'Bringing Israel Home' will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m.

There's a lot of content available to watch these days, including a bunch of movies coming to Netflix this year. If you'd rather see a familiar face on your screen though, you'll want to tune in to a new digital series from Philly's Michael Solomonov of Laser Wolf and Zahav.

"Bringing Israel Home" will debut at 8 p.m. and will run every Wednesday for 16 weeks.

RELATED: Proceeds from Draw to Action coloring book benefits local organizations | Four upcoming Philly restaurants among Food & Wine's 15 most anticipated 2021 openings | Cook alongside chef Jose Garces during virtual Latin Live classes

On each episode, Solomonov will talk with friends and noted Israelis in food, food journalism, music and film. Then the award-winning Israeli chef and restaurateur will cook live in his home kitchen and answer questions from viewers.

Jewish Food Society also has partnered with the series to provide each episode's recipes online, so you can cook along with the show or save them to make later.

There's a chance to win a private, hour-long cooking session with Solomonov over Zoom, too. Those interested can enter the contest online. All entries must be in by Sunday, Jan. 31. The winner will be notified on Monday, Feb. 1.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cooking Philadelphia Chefs Michael Solomonov

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers poised to take another step forward in 2021
Carter-Hart-Lindblom_011221_usat

Addiction

Philly plan for opioid overdose prevention site shot down in federal court reversal
Safehouse Philly Opioids Court

Television

Next season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' will be 'all about this bull****,' McElhenney says
Always Sunny 15

Eagles

What they're saying: Jeffrey Lurie (and Howie Roseman) to blame for Eagles mess, not Doug Pederson
Lurie-Pederson-Roseman_011221_usat

Illness

COVID-19 pneumonia spreads like many 'wildfires' in the lungs, researchers say
COVID-19 pneumonia lungs

Festivals

Chestnut Hill on Ice, two-day festival, returns in January
Chestnut Hill on Ice

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved