Proceeds from Draw to Action coloring book benefits local organizations

The team behind Track Takeover, an anti-advertising campaign that put artwork all over the SEPTA subway station at Walnut Street, is back with something new for 2021.

Draw to Action is a coloring book with a cause. The book's pages are filled with hand drawn sketches by 30 Philly artists, and 100% of the proceeds from the sales of each book helps the purchaser's choice of one of 15 local organizations, including Philly Bail Fund and Everybody Eats Philly.

Courtesy of/Draw to Action Courtesy of/Draw to Action The Draw to Action coloring book is $20 and can be purchased online.



