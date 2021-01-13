More Culture:

January 13, 2021

Proceeds from Draw to Action coloring book benefits local organizations

There are 30 pages to color, each created by a Philly artist

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
A diverse group of local Philadelphia artists created the unique sketches inside the Draw to Action coloring book.

The team behind Track Takeover, an anti-advertising campaign that put artwork all over the SEPTA subway station at Walnut Street, is back with something new for 2021.

Draw to Action is a coloring book with a cause. The book's pages are filled with hand drawn sketches by 30 Philly artists, and 100% of the proceeds from the sales of each book helps the purchaser's choice of one of 15 local organizations, including Philly Bail Fund and Everybody Eats Philly.

The Draw to Action coloring book is $20 and can be purchased online.

Draw to Action's goal is simple: Raise money for those in need while providing art-therapy to Philadelphians during the pandemic.

The coloring book is available for purchase online for $20. At checkout, customers will be given a choice of which of the 15 organizations they want their purchase to benefit. 

 Beneficiary Organizations

Amistad Law Project
Everybody Eats Philly
The Evoluer House
GALAEI
Juntos
Micah’s Mixx
NAMI Philly
Phreedom Jawn
Philly Bail Fund
Philly for Real Justice
Philly Unknown
Project LETS
RHD Morris Home
Spirits Up!
The Youth Art & Self-Empowerment Project

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

