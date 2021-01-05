Cook alongside chef Jose Garces during virtual Latin Live classes

Chef Jose Garces will teach you how to cook during his new Latin Live series.



Each live virtual class will focus on Latin-centric recipes. A grocery list will be provided so you can purchase all of the ingredients to get cooking at home.

Tickets are $45 per class. You can also purchase a six-pack pass for $90 if you plan on participating in multiple classes.

The first Latin Live event will kick off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The menu includes pozole verde con cangrejo (hominy soup with crab and clams), chilango chopped salad and a quesadilla with queso mixto.

Latin Live events are slated to premier each month of 2021 and into 2022. The second virtual cooking class will take place Feb. 3 and will feature Garces' recipe for parihuela, a traditional Peruvian seafood chowder.

If you decided 2021 is the year you cook more or expand your recipe knowledge, then this series is a good place to start.