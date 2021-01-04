Penn Museum celebrating Lunar New Year with virtual events

The Penn Museum is hosting a virtual, month-long CultureFest leading up to the Lunar New Year with more than 20 events and activities for all ages.

The holiday falls on Friday, Feb. 12. It's celebrated in many Asian cultures and widely recognized by members of Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and Tibetan communities in Philadelphia.

2021 is the Year of the Ox. There's an opportunity to learn about the Chinese zodiac on Tuesday, Jan. 12, and all CultureFest participants are invited to download ox masks and customize them as a DIY project.

On Thursday, Jan. 7, there will be an informal happy hour and conversation with blogger David Dettman, who will talk about the delicious finds everyone can discover at Asian markets across the city.



Other activities during CultureFest include a look at the story behind the lion dance, a hands-on demonstration on how to make a wellness tea and a virtual tour of the museum's China galleries.

The costs of the CultureFest events range from free with registration to $15 per person. More information on everything offered during the series can be found on the Penn Museum's website.

