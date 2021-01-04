More Events:

January 04, 2021

Penn Museum celebrating Lunar New Year with virtual events

The month-long CultureFest includes DIY activities, online gallery tours and discussions

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Lunar New Year
Lunar New year CultureFest at Penn Museum Photo by Gary Tou/on Unsplash

One virtual event during the Penn Museum's Lunar New Year celebration is a discussion on the iconic lion dance and demonstration.

The Penn Museum is hosting a virtual, month-long CultureFest leading up to the Lunar New Year with more than 20 events and activities for all ages.

The holiday falls on Friday, Feb. 12. It's celebrated in many Asian cultures and widely recognized by members of Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and Tibetan communities in Philadelphia.

2021 is the Year of the Ox. There's an opportunity to learn about the Chinese zodiac on Tuesday, Jan. 12, and all CultureFest participants are invited to download ox masks and customize them as a DIY project.

RELATED: Chaddsford Winery combines murder mystery and wine during virtual event

On Thursday, Jan. 7, there will be an informal happy hour and conversation with blogger David Dettman, who will talk about the delicious finds everyone can discover at Asian markets across the city.

Other activities during CultureFest include a look at the story behind the lion dance, a hands-on demonstration on how to make a wellness tea and a virtual tour of the museum's China galleries.

The costs of the CultureFest events range from free with registration to $15 per person. More information on everything offered during the series can be found on the Penn Museum's website.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Lunar New Year Philadelphia Arts & Culture Museums Penn Museum

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Museums

Philly museums begin reopening after city eases COVID-19 restrictions
philly museums reopening covid-19.png

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Washington game
010421NateSudfeld

Opinion

Seat belts and smoking rates show people eventually adopt healthy behaviors
Seat Belt Rates

Crime

Gun violence marks end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 in Philly
first homicide philly 2021

Eagles

Final observations from the 2020 Eagles' season
Eagles_Cowboys_Doug_Pederson_mask_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022033.jpg

Family-Friendly

Penn Museum celebrating Lunar New Year with virtual events
Lunar New year CultureFest at Penn Museum

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved