Remi Ricotta offers to-go pasta dishes in Center City

Remi Ricotta, operating out of chef Townsend Wentz's temporarily closed restaurant Oloroso, is a new pasta-centric, takeout-only spot in Philly.



The menu features salads, appetizers and pastas, including gnocchi, cacio e pepe and goat cheese and fig ravioli, as well as desserts like the dirty chai tiramisu. There are plans to add sandwiches to the lineup soon.

Chefs Jason Peabody and Christopher Godfrey came up with the concept. Both worked at Oloroso, among other Philly restaurants. Godfrey was most recently the sous chef at French BYOB Bibou.

Remi Ricotta at 1121 Walnut St. is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. To celebrate its opening and showcase the chefs' talents, there will be a special four-course dinner available on Monday, Jan. 18.

The menu includes hibiscus-cured tilefish, hand-cut pappardelle with mushroom ragu, wood-grilled prawns and dark chocolate mousse.

The dinner is $45 and is available for pickup between 5 and 9 p.m. Vegetarian and vegan substitutions are available. Orders can be placed online.