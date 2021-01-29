More Events:

January 29, 2021

Philly hotel offering cheeseboard, chocolates with Valentine's Day stay

The Windsor Suites is collaborating with The Love and Aurora Grace Chocolates

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Valentine's Day Hotels
The Love cheeseboard Courtesy of/The Love

A Valentine’s Day weekend hotel package from The Windsor Suites includes a custom cheeseboard from Rittenhouse restaurant The Love.

Recently, AKA Square Rittenhouse shared that it's doing something special for Feb. 14 by turning its suites into full-service, private dining spaces with the opportunity to stay over and watch a movie in the building's private theater.

Now another Philadelphia hotel is offering a staycation package for Valentine's Day that allows couples to get out of the house and celebrate the holiday together.

RELATED: National Historic Landmark to become Guild House boutique hotel | Philly company selling quirky Valentine's Day gift boxes for friends and couples | Lucy the Elephant available for exclusive Valentine's Day Airbnb at Jersey Shore

The Windsor Suites on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is working with Aimee Olexy and Stephen Starr's The Love and local shop Aurora Grace Chocolates to make the hotel stay extra special.

Guests will receive a custom cheese board, sommelier selected wine pairing and chocolates in their suite.

Valentine's Day Windsor SuitesCourtesy of/The Windsor Suites

The Windsor Suites is located at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. It offers rooms with skyline views.

It will be offered through Valentine's Day weekend. Bookings can be made online. Prices start at $259.

Other holiday happenings in the city include candlelight dinner at Positano's Coast, a romantic tour at the Betsy Ross House that ends with cocktails and a virtual opera concert paired with takeout.

