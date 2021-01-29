Philly hotel offering cheeseboard, chocolates with Valentine's Day stay

Recently, AKA Square Rittenhouse shared that it's doing something special for Feb. 14 by turning its suites into full-service, private dining spaces with the opportunity to stay over and watch a movie in the building's private theater.

Now another Philadelphia hotel is offering a staycation package for Valentine's Day that allows couples to get out of the house and celebrate the holiday together.

The Windsor Suites on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is working with Aimee Olexy and Stephen Starr's The Love and local shop Aurora Grace Chocolates to make the hotel stay extra special.

Guests will receive a custom cheese board, sommelier selected wine pairing and chocolates in their suite.



The Windsor Suites is located at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. It offers rooms with skyline views. Bookings can be made online. Prices start at $259.

Other holiday happenings in the city include candlelight dinner at Positano's Coast, a romantic tour at the Betsy Ross House that ends with cocktails and a virtual opera concert paired with takeout.