Philly company selling quirky Valentine's Day gift boxes for friends and couples

Resting Gift Face is selling two Valentine's Day boxes that make funny and unique gifts for your BFF or a special someone.

The Philadelphia small business launched '90s gift boxes and "Clueless"-themed bridesmaid proposal boxes to ship to friends during the pandemic, as well as the hilarious 2020 dumpster fire piñata to ring in the new year.

For the upcoming holiday, Resting Gift Face is offering a "Golden Girls"-themed box and a "Will You Be My Quarantine?" box. Details on what's inside are below.

The Stay Golden box ($38)

Courtesy of/Resting Gift Face The Stay Golden box.

• Matches in cork-topped glass vial

• "Thank You For Being a Friend" card – featuring the four gal pals with room for a hand-written note

• Custom-branded gift box – complete with Blanche's botanical wallpaper and a golden cheesecake decal

The Will You Be My Quarantine? box ($45)

Courtesy of/Resting Gift Face The 'Will You Be My Quarantine?' box. olor-your-own keepsake Valentine’s Day card adorned with a drawing of Prince, illustrated by Philly artist Hannah Taylor, and a q uarantine-themed word find game

• Color pencils and sharpener

• Mixtape memory card game – features retro love songs on a 24-card deck housed in a cassette tape case

• Hella Fresh mask spray – made with rose water, eucalyptus essential oil and peppermint essential oil

• "Mask On, Pants Off" fridge magnet

• Custom-branded gift box – adorned with hand-painted splatter paint, a holographic kiss and an '80s rocker-themed interior

There's also a corresponding playlist on Spotify by Resting Gift Face to use while playing the memory card game.

"Date night isn’t cancelled but it does look a lot different in the current climate," said Donielle Powell, Resting Gift Face co-founder. "We designed the 'Will You Be My Quarantine?' gift box with the idea of what Valentine’s Day might look like and hope it brings couples together when they’re sick of another night of Netflix and Chill."



All of the company's pop culture-inspired gifts can be viewed online.