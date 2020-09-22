More Events:

September 22, 2020

Test your '90s knowledge at virtual Quizzo to win prizes, like a '2020 Dumpster Fire' piñata

South Philly's Devil Den and local business Resting Gift Face have teamed up to host the event

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pop Culture Quizzo
Dumpster fire pinata from Resting Gift Face Courtesy of/Resting Gift Face

If you join in ultimate '90s Quizzo on Friday, Sept. 25, you have a chance to win a '2020 Dumpster Fire' pinata from Philly-based retailer Resting Gift Face. It's one of the top prizes.

If you're over 2020, maybe you need a quick trip to the past.

I can't offer you time travel, but you can test your knowledge on all things '90s with Devil's Den this weekend. Participants will be quizzed on movies, TV shows, music and more pop culture trivia.

Local company Resting Gift Face, creator of the Saved by the Box gift set, is teaming up with the South Philly bar for the virtual event. 

RELATED: Shop Center City Saturday returns this weekend | Two-day barbecue pop-up opening at Sunset Social in University City

Teams will be competing for a chance to win prizes like a Resting Gift Face gift pack, a "2020 Dumpster Fire" piñata and a Devil’s Den gift certificate. Prizes will be given to the best dressed team and the team with the most creative name, also.

If you think you have what it takes to compete in the ultimate '90s Quizzo, there are two ways to sign up.

You can join the virtual trivia event for free with the purchase of a kit ($85) from Resting Gift Face, which includes things like a cocktail book for '90s kids, a disposable camera with Lisa Frank stickers, friendship bracelets and a quart of sangria. It can be purchased online and picked up at Devil's Den prior to the event.

The other way to join is by paying what you can to Resting Gift Face through Venmo (@RestingGiftFace), with 100% of proceeds going to out of work event and industry workers.

As for how teams work, the main rule is you must coordinate on a single answer sheet.

"A household can chose to all gather around a single laptop, or you could each watch on your phone and then collaborate offline on answers, designating one person to submit them," states the event description.

If you choose to purchase the kit from Resting Gift Face for the Friday night event, you may want to also check out what other gifts are available. The company sells a "Clueless"-inspired bridesmaid gift, a set inspired by "The Craft" and a quarantine care package.

Ultimate '90s Quizzo

Friday, Sept. 25
8-9:30 p.m.
Virtual event

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pop Culture Quizzo Philadelphia Bars

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Carson Wentz is Jameis Winston, Howie Roseman deserves blame for Eagles' struggles
Wentz-Winston_092220

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Phillies

Forget everything else, J.T. Realmuto debacle should be enough to get Matt Klentak fired
Realmuto_092220_usat

Food & Drink

Philadelphia Museum of Art adds food truck serving lunch, dinner
Philadelphia Museum of Art food truck

Food & Drink

Two-day barbecue pop-up opening at Sunset Social in University City
Cira Green

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved