Test your '90s knowledge at virtual Quizzo to win prizes, like a '2020 Dumpster Fire' piñata

If you're over 2020, maybe you need a quick trip to the past.

I can't offer you time travel, but you can test your knowledge on all things '90s with Devil's Den this weekend. Participants will be quizzed on movies, TV shows, music and more pop culture trivia.

Local company Resting Gift Face, creator of the Saved by the Box gift set, is teaming up with the South Philly bar for the virtual event.



Teams will be competing for a chance to win prizes like a Resting Gift Face gift pack, a "2020 Dumpster Fire" piñata and a Devil’s Den gift certificate. Prizes will be given to the best dressed team and the team with the most creative name, also.

If you think you have what it takes to compete in the ultimate '90s Quizzo, there are two ways to sign up.

You can join the virtual trivia event for free with the purchase of a kit ($85) from Resting Gift Face, which includes things like a cocktail book for '90s kids, a disposable camera with Lisa Frank stickers, friendship bracelets and a quart of sangria. It can be purchased online and picked up at Devil's Den prior to the event.

The other way to join is by paying what you can to Resting Gift Face through Venmo (@RestingGiftFace), with 100% of proceeds going to out of work event and industry workers.

As for how teams work, the main rule is you must coordinate on a single answer sheet.

"A household can chose to all gather around a single laptop, or you could each watch on your phone and then collaborate offline on answers, designating one person to submit them," states the event description.

If you choose to purchase the kit from Resting Gift Face for the Friday night event, you may want to also check out what other gifts are available. The company sells a "Clueless"-inspired bridesmaid gift, a set inspired by "The Craft" and a quarantine care package.



Friday, Sept. 25

8-9:30 p.m.

Virtual event

