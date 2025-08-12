Vine Street construction to cause delays from next week to January

Lane closures on Vine Street will begin next week and last until mid-January as part of an $8.5 million safety improvement project.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced last week that work will be done along the pathway between 8th and Broad streets. The three-lane road will be reduced to two lanes in both directions and the extra space will be repurposed for pedestrian, bicycle and transit uses, according to PennDOT's project webpage.