Kismet Bagels to take over Manayunk shop formerly occupied by Pizza Jawn

A different kind of dough is coming to the former Pizza Jawn shop in Manayunk.

Kismet Bagels, which operates five locations in the region, is preparing to open at 4330 Main St. The company is eying an early September launch, co-founder Alexandra Cohen said.

"It seems like the Manayunk community has been starving for a bagel shop for a long time now and we are SO excited to fill that need," she added via email. Kismet's nearest existing location is less than three miles away on Montgomery Avenue in Lower Merion.

The shop will sell bagels baked fresh on site, along with coffee from Kensington's Moonraker Coffee Roasters, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. In addition to simple bagels with schmear, the menu will feature Kismet's signature bagel sandwiches, Cohen said. Kismet Bagels offers pastrami lox, chicken salad, tuna salad and various egg and cheese combos at its existing shops, as well as vegetarian options.

The Manayunk location will have indoor and outdoor seating, and customers will be able to order online for pickup and delivery. The staff will include some employees from other Kismet Bagels shops, as well as new hires the company is seeking.

Cohen started baking bagels with her husband Jacob as a pandemic project in 2020. The couple grew their hobby into a business, starting with their first location at 113 E. Girard Ave. in Fishtown in 2022. The Cohens now operate additional storefronts in Rittenhouse, Lower Merion, Collingswood and Ventnor. They had previously sold bialys in Reading Terminal Market, but closed their stand in March.

Pizza Jawn had operated out of the Manayunk storefront from August 2020 until the end of its lease in April. Owners David and Ana Lee, who also bought the corner bar at Main and Rector streets in 2023 and opened Bar Jawn, have consolidated their operations at the second location, which continues to sell a limited menu of Pizza Jawn pizzas for takeout and delivery.

