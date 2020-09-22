Shop Center City Saturday returns this weekend

In need of a little retail therapy to help get you through this last stretch of 2020?

Sure, online shopping is only a few clicks away, but if you're looking to get out of the house, then make plans to visit Center City on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Businesses will be offering discounts and free gifts with purchase.

This is the third year that the shopping event is taking place. Below are some of the can't-miss promotions to check out this weekend.

Ritual Shoppe (2003 Walnut St.)

• Stop by and chat with Ritual Shoppe owner Angela Monaco, whose signature jewelry line will be 25% off, including all fine and bridal jewelry . Shoppers also can place custom orders at no extra charge and even pick out their own gemstones. In addition, a free necklace is included with a $300 purchase.

Shakespeare & Co. (1632 Walnut St.)

• The independent bookshop is having a customer appreciation sale. In-stock titles will be 20% off.

Kimberly Boutique ( 123 S. 16th St.)

• Shoppers can browse the end of summer sale and enjoy 15% off new arrivals.

Nest ( 1301 Locust St.)

• The kids boutique selling gifts, toys and newborn accessories is offering 20% off any purchase of $50 or more between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Cannot be combined with any other discounts.

Ten Thousand Villages (1315 Walnut St.)

• Enjoy 40% off select jewelry and 20% off select home decor.

DFTI Boutique (2032 Chestnut St.)

• Pick up a new outfit at this fashionable boutique, where everything is under $100. On Saturday, the entire store will be 10% off.

Paper on Pine (1310 Sansom St.)

• Visit the new space on Sansom Street. The store is stocked with stationery, greeting cards, candles, gift wrap and thoughtful gifts. Shoppers will receive a free gift with a purchase of $25 or more.

For the full list of stores participating in Shop Center City Saturday, visit the event website.