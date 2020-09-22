More Events:

September 22, 2020

Shop Center City Saturday returns this weekend

Retailers will offer discounts during the all-day shopping event

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Center City
Shakespeare & Co. J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™

Shakespeare & Co. is one of the many businesses participating in Shop Center City Saturday. The photo above was taken before the coronavirus pandemic.

In need of a little retail therapy to help get you through this last stretch of 2020?

Sure, online shopping is only a few clicks away, but if you're looking to get out of the house, then make plans to visit Center City on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Businesses will be offering discounts and free gifts with purchase.

RELATED: Made in Philadelphia Fall Market returns to Dilworth Park | Dine Latino Restaurant Week to take place during Hispanic Heritage Month

This is the third year that the shopping event is taking place. Below are some of the can't-miss promotions to check out this weekend.

Ritual Shoppe (2003 Walnut St.)

• Stop by and chat with Ritual Shoppe owner Angela Monaco, whose signature jewelry line will be 25% off, including all fine and bridal jewelry. Shoppers also can place custom orders at no extra charge and even pick out their own gemstones. In addition, a free necklace is included with a $300 purchase.

Shakespeare & Co. (1632 Walnut St.)

• The independent bookshop is having a customer appreciation sale. In-stock titles will be 20% off.

Kimberly Boutique (123 S. 16th St.)

• Shoppers can browse the end of summer sale and enjoy 15% off new arrivals.

Nest (1301 Locust St.)

• The kids boutique selling gifts, toys and newborn accessories is offering 20% off any purchase of $50 or more between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Cannot be combined with any other discounts.

Ten Thousand Villages (1315 Walnut St.)

• Enjoy 40% off select jewelry and 20% off select home decor.

DFTI Boutique (2032 Chestnut St.)

• Pick up a new outfit at this fashionable boutique, where everything is under $100. On Saturday, the entire store will be 10% off.

Paper on Pine (1310 Sansom St.)

• Visit the new space on Sansom Street. The store is stocked with stationery, greeting cards, candles, gift wrap and thoughtful gifts. Shoppers will receive a free gift with a purchase of $25 or more.

For the full list of stores participating in Shop Center City Saturday, visit the event website.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Center City Philadelphia Businesses Small Businesses

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A too early look at Eagles trade deadline candidates if they're sellers
092120FletcherCox

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles' revamped defense leaving a lot to be desired so far
Jim-Schwartz_092120_KF

Food & Drink

Philadelphia Museum of Art adds food truck serving lunch, dinner
Philadelphia Museum of Art food truck

Food & Drink

Two-day barbecue pop-up opening at Sunset Social in University City
Cira Green

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved