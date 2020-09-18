More Events:

September 18, 2020

Dine Latino Restaurant Week to take place during Hispanic Heritage Month

More than 20 restaurants are participating, including Bar Bombon, Jezabel’s and El Merkury

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Jezabel’s Argentinean Bakery & BYO is one of Philly's Latino-owned restaurants participating in Dine Latino Restaurant Week, taking place Sept. 30 through Oct. 4.

National Hispanic Heritage Month takes place from mid-September through mid-October. It's a time to celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of the generations of Hispanic Americans in the United States.

During the month-long tribute, Philadelphia will host Dine Latino Restaurant Week, organized by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. It will run from Wednesday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 4.

During Dine Latino Restaurant Week, participating restaurants will offer guests one complimentary appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two entrées.

The promotion will be offered during dinner only, with options for takeout and delivery.

Participating Restaurants:

• Adelita Mexican Taqueria & Restaurant
• Alma del Mar Restaurant
• Amigos Restaurant & Pizza
• Bar Bombon
• Blue Corn
• Café y Chocolate
• Casa Mexico
• El Bochinche Restaurant
• El Merkury
• Jezabel’s Argentinean Bakery & BYO
• La Canasta
• La Llorona Cantina Mexicana
• La Mula Terca
• Las Cazuelas
• Los Cuatro Soles
• Mole Poblano Restaurant
• Nemi
• Puyero
• Queen Rook Game Café
• Restaurant Taqueria El Jarocho
• Tamalex Restaurant
• Sazon Restaurant & Cafe

Dine Latino Restaurant Week is part a campaign to support the growth and development of Latino-owned businesses. The event's mission is to cultivate new opportunities for Latino restaurant owners by driving new customers to explore their offerings, and to celebrate the region's Latino culture.

Dine Latino Restaurant Week

Wednesday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 4

