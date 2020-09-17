University City Dining Days returns with new deals

University City Dining Days returns this fall, highlighting West Philadelphia's diverse restaurant scene.



From Saturday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 4, participating restaurants will offer three-course meals at a set price. This year, deals will be available for takeout and delivery, as well as in-person dining, and there will be to-go cocktails, make-at-home kits and special add-ons available from some establishments, too.

Nearly 30 restaurants are participating in Dining Days, including returning favorites like White Dog Cafe, Distrito and Vientiane, as well as newcomers to the promotion like Kusina Philly, Loco Pez and Booker's.



To officially kick things off, there will be a picnic in Clark Park on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. Diners are invited to purchase takeout from a local restaurant and enjoy their food outdoors in the southwest corner of the park, near 43rd Street and Chester Avenue. There will be giveaways and live music.

In addition, University City District has put together a map of local parks and public spaces for diners who wish to take their food to go and picnic during Dining Days.