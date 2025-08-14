Kevin Hart to host Netflix show that puts aspiring comedians through the wringer

Kevin Hart is on the hunt for America's next superstar comedian, and he's asking hopeful comics to throw their hats into the ring.

Hart is leading a stand-up comedy competition for Netflix that will premiere in 2026. The show, which does not yet have a name, will follow contestants through a series of challenges that aim to mimic the ups and downs of a career as a comedian — everything from open mic challenges and bombed sets to big-stage performances.