Kevin Hart's '72 Hours' seeking high-end car owners in N.J. for summer shoots

Lambo, Benz and Spider drivers in New Jersey will have the chance to get their hot wheels in Kevin Hart's upcoming Netflix comedy "72 Hours."

Grant Wilfley Casting is searching for high-end car owners, as well as pedestrians and background actors, for the movie, which follows Hart on a wild bachelor weekend. Filming will take place in New Jersey in June and July, the casting company said in an Instagram post Thursday.

Producers are searching for owners of Ferrari; Lamborghini; Maserati; Lotus; Aston Martin; Bentley, Porsche; BMW 7 series; Mercedes S, SL, CLS and G class; and Audi A7 and A8 series. Interested parties can email 72hours@gwcnyc.com with their name, height, weight, clothing and shoe sizes, plus the year, make and model of the car. The message must also include close-up and body photos of the car and a headshot, and contenders are asked to confirm that they're local to the New Jersey or New York City areas.

Specific areas and locations for filming haven't been released, and the posting doesn't include information on the scenes. Pay ranges from $181.50-$216, plus a $500 "car bump" for both.

"72 Hours" follows Hart, a 40-something executive who joins a group of 20-somethings for a bachelor party in the hopes of saving his career after he's accidentaly added to a group text. The film is directed by Tim Story ("Think Like a Man") and written by Matt Mider, Kevin Burrows, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. Comedian Marcello Hernandez ("Saturday Night Live") was announced Friday as the best man and captain of the weekend, but other groomsmen are still being cast.