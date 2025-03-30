More Culture:

March 30, 2025

Kevin Hart will attend a 'wild' bachelor party in upcoming Netflix comedy

The film, '72 Hours,' will follow the Philly comedian as a 40-year-old executive who's accidentally invited on the trip, and hopes it will save his career.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Kevin Hart
kevin hart netflix Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE; Sipa USA

The upcoming Netflix film '72 Hours' will follow Kevin Hart as a 40-year-old executive who's accidentally added to a bachelor party group text and decides to go on the 'wild' trip in hopes it may save his career.

Kevin Hart's upcoming Netflix comedy will see him as a character whose whole life may change after he's accidentally added to a group text.

The film, titled "72 Hours," will star Hart as a 40-year-old executive "who hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twentysomethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s inadvertently added to their group text," according to Netflix.

MORE: Tina Fey and Colman Domingo are pals on vacation in new trailer for Netflix series 'The Four Seasons'

"72 Hours," which is being produced by Hart's Hartbeat entertainment company, will be directed by Tim Story, marking his fifth collaboration with Hart. They've previously worked together on hit comedies like "Think Like a Man" and "Ride Along." The script was written a decade ago by Matt Mider, Kevin Burrows, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, Deadline reported.

The upcoming comedy also continues The Philly native comedian's partnership with Netflix. Hart has starred in several movies for the streaming service in recent years, including "Lift," "Me Time," "Fatherhood" and "The Man from Toronto." Last year, Netflix also began streaming "Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only," and Hart hosted "The Roast of Tom Brady" live event. 

Earlier this month, Hart's new cartoon, "Lil Kev," began streaming on BET+. The show, which is the first adult animated series on the streamer, is set in North Philadelphia in 1993, and follows a 12-year-old Hart whose youthful optimism continuously collides with the harsh realities of his neighborhood. 

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Kevin Hart Philadelphia TV Streaming Comedy Netflix Celebrities

Videos

Featured

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!
Limited - IBEW 98 - Rosies Girls

Local 98 celebrates third annual Rosie's Girls graduates

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Wild turkey in Fishtown captivates curious residents

Fishtown Wild Turkey

Sponsored

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Food & Drink

To win free wings at Lion Sports Bar, predict Bryce Harper's stats

lion sports bar wing contest

Adult Health

Temple Health's new cancer clinic streamlines treatment for people from underserved communities

Temple Cancer Clinic

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Dinosaur museum and cocktail festival

Weekend guide

Phillies

Phillies drop 2025 hype video featuring Bryce Harper, Brandon Graham and more

Bryce Harper 2022 World Series Phillies Celly

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved