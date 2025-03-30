Kevin Hart will attend a 'wild' bachelor party in upcoming Netflix comedy

Kevin Hart's upcoming Netflix comedy will see him as a character whose whole life may change after he's accidentally added to a group text.

The film, titled "72 Hours," will star Hart as a 40-year-old executive "who hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twentysomethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s inadvertently added to their group text," according to Netflix.

MORE: Tina Fey and Colman Domingo are pals on vacation in new trailer for Netflix series 'The Four Seasons'

"72 Hours," which is being produced by Hart's Hartbeat entertainment company, will be directed by Tim Story, marking his fifth collaboration with Hart. They've previously worked together on hit comedies like "Think Like a Man" and "Ride Along." The script was written a decade ago by Matt Mider, Kevin Burrows, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, Deadline reported.

The upcoming comedy also continues The Philly native comedian's partnership with Netflix. Hart has starred in several movies for the streaming service in recent years, including "Lift," "Me Time," "Fatherhood" and "The Man from Toronto." Last year, Netflix also began streaming "Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only," and Hart hosted "The Roast of Tom Brady" live event.

Earlier this month, Hart's new cartoon, "Lil Kev," began streaming on BET+. The show, which is the first adult animated series on the streamer, is set in North Philadelphia in 1993, and follows a 12-year-old Hart whose youthful optimism continuously collides with the harsh realities of his neighborhood.