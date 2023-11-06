More Culture:

November 06, 2023

Trailer for new Kevin Hart movie, 'Lift,' unveiled by Eagles mascot Swoop

In the Netflix film, the comedian attempts to steal a bunch of gold while on an airplane. It comes out Friday, Jan. 12

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
In his upcoming Netflix film "Lift," Kevin Hart leads a mission to steal $500 million in gold. If that doesn't sound tricky enough, the heist must take place on an airplane flying 40,000 feet in the air.

The first trailer for the film — directed by "The Fate of the Furious" and "The Italian Job" director F. Gary Gray — shows Hart and his star-studded cast taking on the high-flying challenge. The comedy-thriller can be streamed on Netflix beginning Friday, Jan. 12.

MORE: Two decades after leaving Philly, director Jennifer Cram reflects on the path to her first film, 'Sick Girl'

The trailer debuted Sunday during the Eagles-Cowboys game in a segment involving the Birds' mascot Swoop, who went on a risky heist of his own to "steal" the trailer from the Netflix headquarters. Of course, Hart, a Philadelphia native, is an Eagles fan.

The trailer shows Hart as seasoned thief Cyrus Whitaker, who is urged by a government agent to mastermind the complicated mission. It involves lifting the gold on its way to a terrorist cell via a passenger plane. If he and his crew do not do it, they may face jail time from a variety of charges they've accumulated through previous heists.

"Just treat it like any other lift," Hart tells his team in the trailer.

The cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno and Sam Worthington.

The movie was scheduled to premiere in August, but it was pushed to 2024.

"Lift" comes nearly three years after Hart signed a massive deal with Netflix to produce and star in at least four films after the release of his comedy special, "Zero F**ks Given" in 2020. Hart is a producer on "Lift" through his Hartbeat production company.

Netflix acquired the rights to the "Lift" script in March 2021 from Daniel Kunka, a screenwriter best known for the 2009 action film "12 Rounds" with John Cena. That September, Hart joined forces with Gray to work on the project. 

Hart's Netflix movies include "Fatherhood" in 2021 and "The Man from Toronto" with Woody Harrelson and "Me Time" with Mark Wahlberg, both released in 2022.

Watch the full trailer for "Lift" below:

