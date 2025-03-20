Tina Fey and Colman Domingo are pals on vacation in new trailer for Netflix series 'The Four Seasons'

Tina Fey and Colman Domingo are members of a dysfunctional friend group that takes trips during the winter, spring, summer and fall in the upcoming Netflix comedy series "The Four Seasons."

The locally connected actors — Fey is from Upper Darby and Domingo is from West Philly — star alongside Steve Carell, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Marco Calvani. In "The Four Seasons," inspired by a 1981 film of the same name, the characters' clique is upended when one of the three couples of the group calls it quits unexpectedly. The eight-episode show begins streaming May 1, and the first teaser dropped Thursday.

"Had the time of my life filming this with this group of geniuses," Domingo, who was nominated for an Oscar for a second time earlier this year, wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer. "Get ready for it."

The teaser follows the couples — Kate (Fey) and Jack (Forte), Nick (Carell) and Anne (Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Domingo) and Claude (Calvani) — who have been friends forever. They stay close by embarking on four vacations throughout the year, coinciding with each of the four seasons. It's clear their trips always go hilariously awry, as the clip shows them tumbling down a ski mountain, getting stuck in a tropical storm, and giving up "dry fall" in favor of having a drink. The teaser is set to the music of Antonio Vivaldi, whose concerti "The Four Seasons" inspired the name of the original film and the latest adaptation.

"I hope audiences feel like they are inside a big sweater with us, and also having a dinner party with us, and I hope that any of the joy and warmth that we all feel for each other all transfers to them, and that we are a comfort and provide some laughs for them in their home," Fey told Netflix companion site Tudum.

Fey is a writer, executive producer and showrunner for the show alongside Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the team that wrote and produced "30 Rock," an NBC sitcom which ran from 2006-2013. The new Netflix series will mark Fey's first TV starring role since "30 Rock," though she's had several recent TV and film appearances, including the "SNL50" anniversary special, the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building" and in last year's "Mean Girls" movie musical, which she wrote and produced.

Alan Alda, who wrote, directed and starred in the 1981 "Four Seasons" film, is a producer on the 2025 version and also reportedly has a cameo. In his version, the friend group was thrown for a loop after one of the husbands left his wife and brought a younger woman on the trip. It's unclear whether Fey's version will follow that formula or add a different plot twist.

Watch the official teaser for "The Four Seasons" below: