More Culture:

March 20, 2025

Tina Fey and Colman Domingo are pals on vacation in new trailer for Netflix series 'The Four Seasons'

The eight-episode romantic comedy, based on a 1981 film, premieres May 1. Steve Carell and Will Forte also star in the show.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Netflix
four seasons netflix Netflix/Youtube

A group of friends faces trouble in paradise in the upcoming comedy 'The Four Seasons,' streaming on Netflix on May 1. Tina Fey, second from left, is a co-creator and star for the series.

Tina Fey and Colman Domingo are members of a dysfunctional friend group that takes trips during the winter, spring, summer and fall in the upcoming Netflix comedy series "The Four Seasons."

The locally connected actors — Fey is from Upper Darby and Domingo is from West Philly — star alongside Steve Carell, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Marco Calvani. In "The Four Seasons," inspired by a 1981 film of the same name, the characters' clique is upended when one of the three couples of the group calls it quits unexpectedly. The eight-episode show begins streaming May 1, and the first teaser dropped Thursday.

MORE: Disney's 'Snow White' remake includes new songs by Ardmore's Benj Pasek

"Had the time of my life filming this with this group of geniuses," Domingo, who was nominated for an Oscar for a second time earlier this year, wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer. "Get ready for it."

The teaser follows the couples — Kate (Fey) and Jack (Forte), Nick (Carell) and Anne (Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Domingo) and Claude (Calvani) — who have been friends forever. They stay close by embarking on four vacations throughout the year, coinciding with each of the four seasons. It's clear their trips always go hilariously awry, as the clip shows them tumbling down a ski mountain, getting stuck in a tropical storm, and giving up "dry fall" in favor of having a drink. The teaser is set to the music of Antonio Vivaldi, whose concerti "The Four Seasons" inspired the name of the original film and the latest adaptation.

"I hope audiences feel like they are inside a big sweater with us, and also having a dinner party with us, and I hope that any of the joy and warmth that we all feel for each other all transfers to them, and that we are a comfort and provide some laughs for them in their home," Fey told Netflix companion site Tudum.

Fey is a writer, executive producer and showrunner for the show alongside Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the team that wrote and produced "30 Rock," an NBC sitcom which ran from 2006-2013. The new Netflix series will mark Fey's first TV starring role since "30 Rock," though she's had several recent TV and film appearances, including the "SNL50" anniversary special, the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building" and in last year's "Mean Girls" movie musical, which she wrote and produced. 

Alan Alda, who wrote, directed and starred in the 1981 "Four Seasons" film, is a producer on the 2025 version and also reportedly has a cameo. In his version, the friend group was thrown for a loop after one of the husbands left his wife and brought a younger woman on the trip. It's unclear whether Fey's version will follow that formula or add a different plot twist.

Watch the official teaser for "The Four Seasons" below:

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Netflix Philadelphia Colman Domingo Streaming Comedy Tina Fey Celebrities

Videos

Featured

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!
Limited - WSFS - Turner Book Main

Former WSFS CEO Mark Turner shares the blueprint for long-term Success in ‘The Path to Sustained Excellence’

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Atlantic City airshow will return after being canceled in 2024

atlantic city airshow 2025

Sponsored

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

History

American Revolution museum is renovating its discovery center

American Revolution museum renovations

Children's Health

Arsenic, lead among contaminants found in many baby formulas, Consumer Reports finds

Baby Formula Lead

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Model boats, Beards on Ice and art museum party

Weekend guide

Eagles

The longest-tenured Philly athletes following Brandon Graham's retirement

Lane-Johnson-Tunnel-Eagles-2024.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved