Colman Domingo nabs second Oscar nod; 'Brutalist,' a postwar film set in Doylestown, earns 10 nominations

Just a year after scoring his first Academy Award nomination, Colman Domingo is heading back to the Oscars.

The West Philly native received another nod for best actor Thursday for his performance in "Sing Sing." He will compete against Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist"), Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave"), Sebastian Stan ("The Apprentice") and Timothée Chalamet ("A Complete Unknown").

Domingo was nominated in the same category in 2024 for "Rustin," the biopic of West Chester civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. He ultimately lost to Cillian Murphy for "Oppenheimer."

Bucks County also got some Oscar love, thanks to a strong showing from "The Brutalist." The period piece, which is set in postwar Doylestown, received 10 nominations. Some of its major nods include best picture, best director for Brady Corbet, best actor for Brody, best supporting actress for Felicity Jones and best supporting actor for Guy Pearce. It was also honored for its original screenplay, cinematography, production design, editing and score.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences originally had planned to announce its 2025 nominations last Friday, but postponed as wildfires continued to burn through Los Angeles. It has canceled its planned Oscar nominees luncheon and donated the event budget to a fund for victims of the fires, bringing the Academy's total contributions up to $1 million.

The Oscars will air Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. on ABC and Hulu. Conan O'Brien will host.

