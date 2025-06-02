Kevin Hart's new movie '72 Hours' is filming in N.J. and seeking extras for club and yacht scenes

June 02, 2025
Are you looking to get paid to (pretend to) party? Your opportunity may be right down the street.
Kevin Hart's new Netflix comedy is shooting in New Jersey and is looking for locals to be in the background. A casting application has been published weeks after the movie made a call for local luxury car owners.
• Name
• Phone number• Whether or not you're a SAG member
• Availability around June 24-26 and/or July 14-18
• Availability for a fitting before shooting
• Whether or not you have visible tattoos, and where
• Confirmation that you are at least 18 years old and a local resident
• Current, non-professional photos, including one full body photo
Hart's newest film represents one of many shoots that are taking advantage of New Jersey's generous tax credits and using the state as its backdrop, joining the critically acclaimed Apple TV series "Severance", last year's Oscar-nominated Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" and the upcoming "Happy Gilmore" sequel.
This year the state is on track to surpass the total production volume of the past two years combined, according to NJBiz.com.
Last month, Netflix broke ground on its $900 million film and production studio in Oceanport, New Jersey, at the former Fort Monmouth military base, NBC News reported. The campus will span nearly 300 acres and include 12 soundstages, backlot areas and more.