Kevin Hart's new movie '72 Hours' is filming in N.J. and seeking extras for club and yacht scenes

Are you looking to get paid to (pretend to) party? Your opportunity may be right down the street.

Kevin Hart's new Netflix comedy is shooting in New Jersey and is looking for locals to be in the background. A casting application has been published weeks after the movie made a call for local luxury car owners.

The north Philly native's newest movie is titled "72 Hours" and follows a flailing business executive who is roped into a three-day bachelor party after being added to the wrong group chat.





"Saturday Night Live's" Marcello Hernandez is also set to star in the movie as the groom's best man. The film is being directed by Hart's long-time collaborator Tim Story, who also headed two of his biggest movies, "Think Like a Man" and "Ride Along," and was written by New Jersey natives Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.





Grant Wilfley Casting is seeking locals between the ages of 18 and 35 to play partygoers in a club and on a yacht. The production is looking to shoot for the club scene between June 24 and 26 and on a yacht from July 14 to 18, both in New Jersey.





Interested applicants can email 72hours@gwcnyc.com with the subject line "CLUB" or "YACHT," depending on the scene being considered, with the following information.





• Name

• Phone number • Whether or not you're a SAG member

• Availability around June 24-26 and/or July 14-18

• Availability for a fitting before shooting

• Whether or not you have visible tattoos, and where

• Confirmation that you are at least 18 years old and a local resident

• Current, non-professional photos, including one full body photo





Applicants should also include their sizes for potential fittings. For men, this would include height, weight, suit measurements and shoe size. Women should include height, weight, bust, waist, hips, dress/pants size and shoe size.





Applications should be submitted before June 28.





Hart's newest film represents one of many shoots that are taking advantage of New Jersey's generous tax credits and using the state as its backdrop, joining the critically acclaimed Apple TV series "Severance", last year's Oscar-nominated Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" and the upcoming "Happy Gilmore" sequel.

This year the state is on track to surpass the total production volume of the past two years combined, according to NJBiz.com.

Last month, Netflix broke ground on its $900 million film and production studio in Oceanport, New Jersey, at the former Fort Monmouth military base, NBC News reported. The campus will span nearly 300 acres and include 12 soundstages, backlot areas and more.