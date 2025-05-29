Milton Hershey biopic adds Bucks County's Richard Kind to cast

A few weeks into filming, the minds behind the Milton Hershey biopic announced that Trenton-born and Bucks County-native Richard Kind will be among the movie's stars.

For the past few weeks, principal photography has been underway for the aptly-titled "Hershey" movie at locations throughout Pennsylvania. Kind was among four new cast members who were revealed Wednesday.

Kind, who was raised in Yardley, Bucks County, will star as Milton Hershey's first candy-making employer and mentor, Joseph Royer, according to press materials from the filmmakers.

First announced in April, "Hershey" follows the "rags-to-riches" origins of Milton Hershey, the Hershey Co. founder and his legacy on the world. Hershey is played by "American Horror Story"star Finn Wittrock.

Director Mark Waters, who also directed "Mean Girls," said the film is anchored by the love story between Hershey and his wife Catherine "Kitty" Hershey, portrayed by "White Lotus" star Alexandra Daddario, as well as the couple's philanthropic ventures, including the founding of the Milton Hershey School, a private, tuition-free boarding school for students from low-income families.

Alan Ruck, known for "Succession" and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" portrays Milton's father, Henry, whose "lofty ambitions but tragic abandonment of his family" set the stage for Hershey's beginnings. "Breaking Bad's" David Costabile is cast as the fictional rival candy maker Tobias Thornhill and Heléne York will play Kitty Hershey's best friend, Margaret.

Other cast members include Michael Moreland Milligan ("Chicago Fire") as Hershey's longtime friend and business partner, Francesca Faridany as Hershey's mother, "Catch 22's" Daniel David Stewart and Dina Spybey-Waters.

In a 2023 interview, Kind told Philadelphia Magazine that these days he spends more time in New York, where representing his favorite football team – the New York Giants – comes at less of a risk to his social capital, but said he frequents De Lorenzo's in Yardley when he is back in town.

"I still have lots of relatives and friends in the area," Kind told the magazine. "I spend a lot of time at my house in Margate which is almost Philly."

Hershey began filming in Pittsburgh on May 12 and will continue throughout June at additional locations in Hershey, Harmony, Smithfield, Ligonier and others.

"Pennsylvania gives us unique and rich locations that seem frozen in time, transporting us back to the turn of the century," said Waters. "Boasting well-preserved historic settings and stunning landscapes, the state is the perfect setting for recreating pivotal moments from the life and legacy of Milton Hershey."

In order to portray Hershey's story accurately, producers with Dandelion Media production company has been working with five major entities of the Hershey conglomerate – the Hershey Co., Milton Hershey School, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, the M.S. Hershey Foundation and Hershey Trust Company. Filmmakers were also granted access to company archives and a local historian.

"Milton Hershey's story exemplifies the American Dream," said Michele Buck, president and CEO of the Hershey Company. "(The Hersheys') legacy extends beyond sweet treats to education, community and opportunity for thousands. We're proud to support a film that shares the full Hershey story – one of resilience, vision and impact that continues to this day."

The film is set to be released in 2026.