April 09, 2025

Movie on love story of Hershey Company founder and his wife to begin filming in Pa. next month

'Hershey,' starring Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario, will trace the rise of the chocolate empire. It will premiere next year.

By Franki Rudnesky
Hershey Company founder Milton Hershey and his wife Kitty, above, will be the subject of a new movie that will film across Pennsylvania starting in May.

A movie chronicling the sweet love story between Hershey Company founder Milton Hershey and his wife, Catherine ("Kitty"), will begin filming across Pennsylvania in May.

The film, called "Hershey," will star Finn Wittrock, of "American Horror Story," as Milton, and Alexandra Daddario, of "The White Lotus," as Kitty. "Mean Girls" director Mark Waters will helm the movie, which is slated to premiere next year. 

"Hershey" will trace the rise of the chocolate empire, which was established in 1894 and went on feature a vast lineup of candies and a theme park. The film will largely focus on the Hersheys' relationship and shared passion for philanthropy, which inspired their Milton Hershey School — a private boarding school that covers all costs for students.

"Against all odds, Milton achieved great success, but unlike a lot of other wealthy men of his time, he shared his success with the working people and community around him," Waters said in a release. "The core of 'Hershey,' the movie, will be the special love story between Milton and Catherine Hershey, who inspired his greatest legacy — the creation of Milton Hershey School."

For the movie, the Dandelion Media production company is working closely with Hershey's five major entities — the Hershey Company, Milton Hershey School, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, the M.S. Hershey Foundation and Hershey Trust Company — to ensure an "authentic portrayal of Milton's life," according to a release. Filmmakers were granted access to historians and the company's archives. Filming will include on-location shoots in Hershey, Dauphin County.

