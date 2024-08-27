Hersheypark to add Twizzlers-themed pendulum ride that will ascend 137 feet next summer

A Twizzlers-themed ride will join the Hersheypark skyline next summer, and it's being referred to as the "tallest Screamin' Swing in the world."

The pendulum attraction called Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will ascend 137 feet and reach speeds of 68 mph, the Dauphin County theme park announced Tuesday.

The ride is a one-minute, 10-second experience that will be available to guests in the 48-54" height category and taller. The ride's tall posts will be colored brightly red, reminiscent of Twizzlers. Passengers will ride in gondolas with designs inspired by Twizzlers strawberry, cherry and black licorice flavors, as well as Hershey's chocolate.

The new ride will be in Hersheypark's the Hollow region, which features roller coasters like Skyrush, SooperDooperLooper and the recently renovated Comet. Following its summer 2025 debut, Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will be open for all four seasons at Hersheypark.

"We continue to invest in attraction experiences that leverage unique Hershey brands, so we are thrilled to add a Twizzlers-branded Screamin’ Swing to our unmatched ride portfolio next summer," Vikki Hultquist, vice president of Hersheypark & entertainment operations, said in a release. "Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will provide our guests with the best of both worlds — the ultimate thrills and never-before-seen views of our Park’s beautiful 121 acres as they soar to a record-breaking height and leave gravity behind."

Provided Image/Hersheypark Hersheypark's Twizzlers Twisted Gravity ride will ascend 137 feet and reach speeds of 68 mph.

Twizzlers candy was first produced in 1929 by Young & Smylie, a Lancaster company that was acquired by the Hershey Company in 1977. Along with the upcoming pendulum ride, the twisty red treat is represented at Pennsylvania's largest amusement park with a Twizzlers character, height category and a themed train on the Candymonium coaster.