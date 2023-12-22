More Culture:

December 22, 2023

Hersheypark's oldest roller coaster, Comet, to debut new look in 2024

The ride, which has been continuously operating since 1946, will boast new blue trains when the park opens for the spring

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Amusement Parks
hersheypark comet roller coaster Provided Image/Hersheypark

Hersheypark's oldest continuously operating roller coaster, Comet, will have updated blue trains with new logos when the theme park opens for the spring.

Hersheypark will debut a new look for its oldest continuously operating roller coaster next year.

The Comet roller coaster, which has been running for over 75 years, will have updated blue trains with new logos when Pennsylvania's largest amusement park opens for the spring season.

MORE: Plushies of Ricardo, the bull found wandering on NJ Transit tracks last week, sold out in two days

The new custom trains, which were unveiled last month at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo, feature three-tone blue color scheme with a glittery metal flake treatment and gold trim. The lead car features a logo reminiscent of Comet's iconography in the early '70s. A star design with a sparkling tail carries across the cars to give the illusion of a comet taking flight down the coaster's track. 

This is the latest update for Comet, which has undergone several makeovers through the decades with differing logos and color schemes — including green, black and at least two other shades of blue.

Comet was the last coaster purchased by Milton S. Hershey, and it opened to the public in May 1946. It was built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company, now called Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, which had a hand in its most recent redesign. 

Through the years, Comet has become well-known for its first 47-degree drop, airtime-producing bunny hills and twisting turns. The wooden coaster has two 24-passenger trains, named "Mork's Comet" and "Halley's Comet," that reach up to 50 miles per hour over their 1-minute, 45-second journey.  

Comet is one of 15 coasters in Hersheypark's collection. The theme park introduced the revamped Wildcat's Revenge coaster last summer.

Currently, Hersheypark is hosting its Christmas Candylane holiday-themed attractions through Jan. 1. The opening date for spring 2024 has not yet been announced.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Amusement Parks Philadelphia Hershey Roller Coasters Theme Parks Kid-friendly Hersheypark Pennsylvania Family-Friendly

Videos

Featured

Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Independence Blue Cross is hosting a food drive at IBX RiverRink Winterfest
Limited - WSFS CARES Foundation Minds Matter

WSFS CARES Foundation provides $10,000 grant to Minds Matter of Philadelphia, Inc.

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Bucks County mother sentenced to life in prison for killing her two sons
Bucks County son murders

Sponsored

IBX hosting food drive at Winterfest
Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Adult Health

Philly has become more inclusive to people with sensory sensitivities – and is being recognized for its efforts
Philly Sensory Bag

History

Recalling the 'Rosa Parks of Girard College' and the vital role she played in desegregating the school
Girard College desegregation

Eagles

Looking back at the history of Eagles Christmas games
Jeff-Garcia-Eagles-Cowboys-Christmas

Shopping

48 Record Bar to host holiday vinyl market this weekend
Vinyl holiday market

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved