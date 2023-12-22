Hersheypark's oldest roller coaster, Comet, to debut new look in 2024

Hersheypark will debut a new look for its oldest continuously operating roller coaster next year.

The Comet roller coaster, which has been running for over 75 years, will have updated blue trains with new logos when Pennsylvania's largest amusement park opens for the spring season.

MORE: Plushies of Ricardo, the bull found wandering on NJ Transit tracks last week, sold out in two days

The new custom trains, which were unveiled last month at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo, feature three-tone blue color scheme with a glittery metal flake treatment and gold trim. The lead car features a logo reminiscent of Comet's iconography in the early '70s. A star design with a sparkling tail carries across the cars to give the illusion of a comet taking flight down the coaster's track.

This is the latest update for Comet, which has undergone several makeovers through the decades with differing logos and color schemes — including green, black and at least two other shades of blue.

Comet was the last coaster purchased by Milton S. Hershey, and it opened to the public in May 1946. It was built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company, now called Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, which had a hand in its most recent redesign.

Through the years, Comet has become well-known for its first 47-degree drop, airtime-producing bunny hills and twisting turns. The wooden coaster has two 24-passenger trains, named "Mork's Comet" and "Halley's Comet," that reach up to 50 miles per hour over their 1-minute, 45-second journey.

Comet is one of 15 coasters in Hersheypark's collection. The theme park introduced the revamped Wildcat's Revenge coaster last summer.

Currently, Hersheypark is hosting its Christmas Candylane holiday-themed attractions through Jan. 1. The opening date for spring 2024 has not yet been announced.