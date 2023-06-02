More Culture:

June 02, 2023

Wildcat's Revenge, a revamped Hersheypark roller coaster, hits 62 mph

The attraction features a new steel track, a 140-foot hill, four inversions and the world's largest 'underflip'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildcats Revenge Hersheypark Provided Image/Hersheypark

Wildcat's Revenge is now open at Hersheypark. The roller coaster features a 140-foot hill, the world's largest underflup and a top speed of 62 mph.

Hersheypark is welcoming thrill-seekers aboard Wildcat's Revenge, a renovated roller coaster that rides along a steel track at speeds up to 62 mph.

The central Pennsylvania amusement park shared a point-of-view video of the ride Friday morning, touting the "world's largest underflip" among its four inversions; an "underflip" starts with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270° roll and another dive.

Wildcat's Revenge lasts two minutes and 36 seconds on 3,510 feet of track and has a 140-foot hill that sends riders plunging at an 82-degree angle. It is in the Midway America portion of the park.

Hersheypark's previous Wildcat coaster opened in 1996 and was closed last July. The ride's renovation installed a steel track on the existing wooden frame, among other modifications ramping up the adrenaline factor.

The original Wildcat ride at Hersheypark was constructed in 1923 by the Philadelphia Toboggin Company and was one of the park's most popular attractions until it closed in 1946. It was later replaced by Comet, a wooden ride in the park's Hollow section.

The debut of Wildcat's Revenge follows last month's addition of the new Great Candy Expedition in the park's Chocolate World visitor center. That 30-minute "virtual" train ride takes guests through various "Hersheylands" like Jolly Rancher Junction, Kit Kat Timbers, Twizzlers Forest and Almond Joy & Mounds Cove.

Riders of the Great Candy Expedition can sample Hershey's ingredients while they wait to board the locomotive, which sits in front of a 4K projection screen used for the tour's visual effects. Hershey's Chocolate World also has the chocolate factory tour and a create-your-own candy bar experience.

