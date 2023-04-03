New Hershey's Chocolate World attraction to offer train ride through candy lands

A sweet new ride will be rolling out of the station next month at Hershey's Chocolate World.

The chocolate-themed visitor center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, will unveil the Great Candy Expedition on May 19, in celebration of Hershey's Chocolate World's 50th anniversary. The interactive experience utilizes 4K projection mapping as it takes guests on a cinematic "train ride" through virtual candy lands based on Hershey's products.

"Hershey's Great Candy Expedition combines the nostalgia of train-style travel, the story of Hershey's beloved candy brands, and cutting-edge technology into a brand-new family-friendly experience for all ages to mark Hershey's Chocolate World's 50th anniversary year," Suzanne Jones, vice president of The Hershey Experience, said.



The 30-minute experience shuttles guests between three main areas. The trip begins at Hershey's Chocolate World Train Station, with Art Deco-inspired decor drawn from train stations that Hershey's founder Milton Hershey may have passed through on his journeys to find candy-making ingredients.



While waiting to board, visitors can take part in exclusive tastings of Hershey's ingredients, like Reese's cup peanut butter straight from the factory.

Riders then head to Sweets Expedition Co. Platform 73, outfitted with locomotive sounds and realistic lighting, to step aboard the Hersheyland Express.

The "train" is actually a theater with projection-mapped screens. Special effects will fill the theater with the scents of fruit and chocolate as the train travels to "Hersheylands" like Jolly Rancher Junction, Kit Kat Timbers, Twizzlers Forest and Almond Joy & Mounds Cove.



While aboard, guests can vote on the Hersheyland Express' destinations and communicate with new Hershey's mascots, like Ginny the Sweets Expedition Co. Engineer. When the ride's over, they'll take home exclusive treat bags filled with sweets from each stop they made during the train ride.

The Great Candy Expedition will run year-round starting May 19, and tickets will be available online as the opening date nears.

Along with housing the largest Hershey's candy store, Hershey's Chocolate World also boasts the chocolate factory tour and create-your-own candy bar experience. The flagship Chocolate World, located at 101 Chocolate World Way near Hersheypark, is celebrating its 50th year in business this year. It was founded in 1973, and has since expanded globally to New York City, Las Vegas, Niagara Falls and Singapore.