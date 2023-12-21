Fans of the escaped bull found last week on NJ Transit tracks may want to purchase a plushie doll based on the beloved animal. Unfortunately, the new toy has already sold out.

Ricardo, an escaped Texas longhorn bull, wandered onto the tracks last week at Newark Penn Station in New Jersey just before 11 a.m. Many commuters watched and recorded the incident, which went viral. Police officers and animal rescue workers corralled him and took him to Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Sussex County.

NJ Transit then began selling a $20 plushie inspired by Ricardo, with a portion of proceeds going to Skylands for Ricardo's care. The plushie was available for preorder, but now, all preorders have been filled.

The transit authority did not confirm whether or not more plushies will become available to purchase.

Trains were delayed up to 45 minutes during the incident, according to NJ Transit. Ricardo was captured a few miles from the train station and tranquilized before being taken to the sanctuary, where he saw a veterinarian and appeared to be in good health.

It's not clear how Ricardo made his way to the tracks in the first place, although it's suspected that he escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse.

Ricardo isn't the only escaped animal that's made headlines lately. Earlier this month, a pig named Albert Einswine was recovered in Gloucester County. And in October, a pet pig named Kevin Bacon was returned to his family in Gettysburg after 17 days on the run.