More Culture:

December 21, 2023

Plushies of Ricardo — the bull found last week on NJ Transit tracks — have already sold out

After wandering onto the rails at Newark Penn Station, a stuffed toy was made in the animal's honor. All available preorders have been filled

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Animals
Ricardo 122123.jpeg Provided Image/NJ Transit

Social media star Ricardo the bull is being cared for at Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Sussex County.

Fans of the escaped bull found last week on NJ Transit tracks may want to purchase a plushie doll based on the beloved animal. Unfortunately, the new toy has already sold out.

Ricardo, an escaped Texas longhorn bull, wandered onto the tracks last week at Newark Penn Station in New Jersey just before 11 a.m. Many commuters watched and recorded the incident, which went viral. Police officers and animal rescue workers corralled him and took him to Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Sussex County.

NJ Transit then began selling a $20 plushie inspired by Ricardo, with a portion of proceeds going to Skylands for Ricardo's care. The plushie was available for preorder, but now, all preorders have been filled.

The transit authority did not confirm whether or not more plushies will become available to purchase. 

Trains were delayed up to 45 minutes during the incident, according to NJ Transit. Ricardo was captured a few miles from the train station and tranquilized before being taken to the sanctuary, where he saw a veterinarian and appeared to be in good health. 

It's not clear how Ricardo made his way to the tracks in the first place, although it's suspected that he escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse. 

Ricardo isn't the only escaped animal that's made headlines lately. Earlier this month, a pig named Albert Einswine was recovered in Gloucester County. And in October, a pet pig named Kevin Bacon was returned to his family in Gettysburg after 17 days on the run.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Animals Newark Toys Animal Rescue Transportation NJ Transit

Videos

Featured

Limited - MIU_PhillyVoice_Main Article Image.jpg

Female sexual health – what every woman should know
Limited - WSFS CARES Foundation Minds Matter

WSFS CARES Foundation provides $10,000 grant to Minds Matter of Philadelphia, Inc.

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Bucks County mother sentenced to life in prison for killing her two sons
Bucks County son murders

Sponsored

Celebrate the holidays in Manayunk
Limited - Manayunk - Gets Lit

Adult Health

Philly has become more inclusive to people with sensory sensitivities – and is being recognized for its efforts
Philly Sensory Bag

History

Recalling the 'Rosa Parks of Girard College' and the vital role she played in desegregating the school
Girard College desegregation

Eagles

Looking back at the history of Eagles Christmas games
Jeff-Garcia-Eagles-Cowboys-Christmas

Shopping

48 Record Bar to host holiday vinyl market this weekend
Vinyl holiday market

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved