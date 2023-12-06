More News:

December 06, 2023

Police capture escaped pig named Albert Einswine in South Jersey

After officers corralled the pig at a Deptford Township intersection, they shared a light-hearted video of their failed attempts

A police officer tries to capture Albert Einswine, a 4-year-old pig that escaped from the New Sharon section of Deptford, New Jersey on Tuesday.

A runaway pig was safely caught by police in Gloucester County after a brief pursuit Tuesday that included a few failed attempts captured on video. 

The pig, named Albert Einswine, escaped from a property in the New Sharon section of Deptford Township. It was spotted near the intersection of Tanyard Road and Brenner Drive, where police eventually corralled it.

The Deptford Township Police Department shared a humorous video on its Facebook page of the officers chasing the pig and trying to catch it with a makeshift leash. After misses – and a brief moment in which the pig nearly darted into the road to evade the cops – the officers managed to safely corral the pig.

Sometimes the jokes just write themselves. Earlier this afternoon, Deptford officers were dispatched to the area of Tanyard Road and Brenner Drive for a report of a loose pig. ￼￼ Through the use of de-escalation techniques and the latest technology, officers were finally able to apprehend the suspect. The suspect was identified as Albert Einswine, a 4-year-old pig from the New Sharon section of Deptford Township. Mr. Einswine was released on his own recognizance. 🐷

"Through the use of de-escalation techniques and the latest technology, officers were finally able to apprehend the suspect," the department jokingly wrote in its Facebook post. 

It's not clear how Einswine, age, 4, escaped. 

But he's not the only cleverly-named swine to evade capture in recent months. In late October, a runaway pig named Kevin Bacon was safely returned home in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania after a 17-day ordeal that included a plea on social media from his celebrity namesake to "bring Kevin Bacon home!"

