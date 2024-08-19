A 75-foot-wide lime green floating observation deck over the Schuylkill River scheduled to open in 2026

A lime green deck will float over the Schuylkill River in 2026, offering visitors wraparound views of the water and city skyline.

FloatLab is a long-simmering collaboration between Mural Arts and Bartram's Garden, where the deck will be built. The organizations said construction will finally begin on the project in the fall, putting the deck on track to open in the summer of 2026. It was originally projected to launch in 2022.