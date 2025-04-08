Fortnite players can perform as Sabrina Carpenter in new game mode

Fortnite users will be able to play as Sabrina Carpenter, dress their characters in outfits inspired by the singer's wardrobe and jam out to her songs as the online video game rolls out new features Tuesday.

The Grammy winner from Bucks County is headlining Fortnite Festival Season 8, which is a musical game mode that allows up to four players to perform together online, reminiscent of games like "Guitar Hero" and "Rock Band."

"I’ve always found it exciting for fans to be able to interact and engage with music through different art forms and to interact in a way that’s genuinely fun," Carpenter told Rolling Stone. "So, for the fans that haven’t been able to come to the tour, or to any new fans, this is such a special way to still be a part of 'Short n' Sweet' world."

Along with being able to play as Carpenter, with her signature blonde hair and glam makeup, players can unlock different outfits inspired by pastel babydoll dresses and bodysuits she has worn throughout the "Short n' Sweet" tour. Avatars can also be made to dance like Carpenter, and accessories like her guitars, purse and microphone can be unlocked.

The Jam Tracks"that players will be able to perform on Fortnite Festival include Carpenter's songs "Juno," "Nonsense," "Please Please Please," "Taste," "Espresso" and "Feather."

To begin accessing the Carpenter-inspired features, players must first purchase a "music pass," which can be bought with V-Bucks — Fortnite's virtual currency that can be purchased with real money or earned by progressing through challenges in the game. There will also be Carpenter-themed upgrades available to buy in the Fortnite Shop.

Carpenter joins the star-studded list of musical acts that have previously headlined Fortnite Festival, including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Metallica.