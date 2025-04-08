More Culture:

April 08, 2025

Fortnite players can perform as Sabrina Carpenter in new game mode

In Fortnite Festival Season 8, which debuts Tuesday, users can also unlock outfits and some of the pop star's biggest songs.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Sabrina Carpenter
sabrina carpenter fortnite Taya Gray/The Desert Sun; USA TODAY NETWORK

Sabrina Carpenter is featured in the latest version of Fortnite Festival, which allows players to perform popular songs together online.

Fortnite users will be able to play as Sabrina Carpenter, dress their characters in outfits inspired by the singer's wardrobe and jam out to her songs as the online video game rolls out new features Tuesday.

The Grammy winner from Bucks County is headlining Fortnite Festival Season 8, which is a musical game mode that allows up to four players to perform together online, reminiscent of games like "Guitar Hero" and "Rock Band."

MORE: On 'Hot Ones,' Saquon Barkley says there's one thing he wished he hadn't done at the Eagles Super Bowl parade

"I’ve always found it exciting for fans to be able to interact and engage with music through different art forms and to interact in a way that’s genuinely fun," Carpenter told Rolling Stone. "So, for the fans that haven’t been able to come to the tour, or to any new fans, this is such a special way to still be a part of 'Short n' Sweet' world."

Along with being able to play as Carpenter, with her signature blonde hair and glam makeup, players can unlock different outfits inspired by pastel babydoll dresses and bodysuits she has worn throughout the "Short n' Sweet" tour. Avatars can also be made to dance like Carpenter, and accessories like her guitars, purse and microphone can be unlocked. 

The Jam Tracks"that players will be able to perform on Fortnite Festival include Carpenter's songs "Juno," "Nonsense," "Please Please Please," "Taste," "Espresso" and "Feather."

To begin accessing the Carpenter-inspired features, players must first purchase  a "music pass," which can be bought with V-Bucks — Fortnite's virtual currency that can be purchased with real money or earned by progressing through challenges in the game. There will also be Carpenter-themed upgrades available to buy in the Fortnite Shop. 

Carpenter joins the star-studded list of musical acts that have previously headlined Fortnite Festival, including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Metallica. 

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Sabrina Carpenter Philadelphia Video Games Gaming Singers Fortnite Games Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future
Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Reggie Jackson's childhood home in Wyncote to be demolished next week

Reggie Jackson Home

Sponsored

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Limited - Temple HEalth Lung - Article

Nature

Adventure Aquarium to open new Kaleidoscope Cove exhibit with 'rare marine life'

adventure aquarium kaleidoscope cove

Wellness

Feeling FOMO for something that's not even fun? It's not the event you're missing, it's the bonding

FOMO Anxiety

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap expands schedule for 2025

Parks on Tap 2025

Phillies

Phillies bullpen success relying a lot on heat from José Alvarado

Jose-Alvarado-Phillies-closer_040425

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved