Wondering what to wear to the Sabrina Carpenter concert? Here's how fans are dressing for the 'Short n' Sweet' tour

When Sabrina Carpenter comes to town Tuesday for the homecoming stop on her "Short n' Sweet" tour, the pop star's fans likely will have the Wells Fargo Center looking like the Met Gala with their playfully bold outfits.

The Philadelphia show is the ninth stop on Carpenter's tour, which shares its name with her blockbuster summer album. At each concert so far, many fans have emulated Carpenter's feminine, daring tour wardrobe — which includes lots of sparkles, platform boots and corsets.

MORE: Sabrina Carpenter discusses 'Short n' Sweet' success in new 'CBS Sunday Morning' interview

"(Y)ou'll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing," Carpenter told TIME Magazine of her concert looks. "And to that I just say, don't come to the show and that's OK. It's unfortunate that it's ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it's nothing. If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that's what you've got to do."



Whether you feel most comfortable in a concert tee and jeans, or prefer to go all out with a bedazzled, "Short n' Sweet" look, here are some head-to-toe outfit recommendations for Carpenter's Philly show — or any concert on the tour.

Boots, bows and babydoll dresses ... oh my!

When it comes to dressing like Carpenter, think modern day Bratz doll. The Bucks County native often wears shirts and dresses with heart detailing — whether it's heart-shaped shirts or garments with heart-shaped cutouts. She also wears baby tees and crop tops, babydoll tops and dresses, corsets, two-piece sets and mini skirts with sequins or ruffles. As far as color schemes, she sometimes dabbles in black and darker colors, but on this tour she's mostly been seen in pastels, particularly baby yellow, baby pink and baby blue.

You also could embody one of Carpenter's recent music videos — beachy pastels or coffee designs for "Espresso," mob wife vibes for "Please Please Please," or gory chic for "Taste." Running really last minute? You always can opt for a Phillies T-shirt — Carpenter is a fan — or make your own shirt inspired by one that Carpenter wore, like this "Jesus was a Carpenter" tee that she wore to Coachella.

Based on photos from her concerts so far, Carpenter's tour merch is perfectly on theme. So, you can always show up in a plain tee or tank, and buy concert merch to wear into the show.

In her song "Taste," Carpenter opens with, "I leave quite an impression, five feet to be exact." To give a boost to her "Short n' Sweet" stature, the singer often wears platform boots and heels. On this tour, she's worn sparkly boots with heart-shaped designs and cutouts. Fans, though, seem to have crowned white boots as their footwear of choice.

When it comes to accessories, hair bows are a popular complement to Carpenter's coquette aesthetic. Tights and sheer or lace socks work well for fans wearing dresses or skirts — and Carpenter usually writes cheeky song lyrics on hers. To play off the "Short n' Sweet" album cover, you could add a red lipstick kiss to your shoulder, shirt or nails. Finish off the look with a bouncy blowout, sparkly jewelry and lots of glitter spray, and you're ready to go!

Ahead of the start of tour, the Team Sabrina Instagram account (the "official home for all things Sabrina Carpenter") put out a style guide for fans, which has many of the above suggestions. They also suggest bringing a clear purse. If you're going to bring a purse to the Philly show, keep in mind that the Wells Fargo Center policies allow for bags that are up to 14x14x6 inches.

Show off your outfit at these Wells Fargo Center photo ops

If you're going to Carpenter's sold-out show at the Wells Fargo Center — and there are still some (pricy) resale tickets available on Ticketmaster and secondary markets — there are plenty of opportunities to show off your perfectly crafted outfit on Instagram (using the official #PhillyShortnSweet hashtag, of course).

Wells Fargo Center will be lit up pink to honor the singer's first headlining show there, and Carpenter's face will be projected on the LED marquee video boards outside.

Inside, here are the photo ops that will be available:

• East Food Hall: A Sabrina Carpenter "Stage Set-Up" consists of a stage with the SC logo as a floor decal. It has a spotlight and a bedazzled microphone prop.

• 11th Street Accordion Doors: A "Feather Photobooth" has a backdrop of a white feather wall and red and pink LED lip-shaped lights.

• Premium Entrance: A "Taste" music video setup includes a bed frame and mattress with lace, pink bedsheets and ruffled-style pillows.

• 11th Street Atrium: A "Red Heart Cut Out" features a wooden 8x8 foot plywood with a heart-shaped cutout surrounded by red roses to take pictures inside.

• Gritty Command: An "Espresso" music video graphic includes a snapshot of Carpenter and her dancers from the music video on the beach. There are themed props like beach chairs, a pink heart-shaped kiddie pool, pink beach balls, sand castles and a pink striped umbrella.

• Section 108/109: The "Vanity Display + SC Marquee Letters" includes a vanity display placed for concertgoers to take pictures with. There are kiss lips on the mirror, as well as a velvet mannequin and feather robe. Pink and blue feather boas and red kiss lip temporary tattoos are being given out here.