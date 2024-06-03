Sabrina Carpenter to release new album, 'Short n' Sweet,' in August

Sabrina Carpenter gave the pop charts a jolt of caffeine, so to speak, with her buzzy single, "Espresso." Now, the pop star is following up on her so-called song of the summer with her sixth studio album.

"Short n' Sweet" will be released Aug. 23, the singer said Monday. She also teased a "surprise" dropping Thursday night.

RELATED: Pa. native Sabrina Carpenter sings her hit songs, joins a sketch during 'SNL' debut

"this project is quite special to me and i hope it'll be something special to you too," Carpenter wrote on Instagram.

Carpenter teased the new album Sunday with a video set to a tune that observant fans may remember from the outro of the "Espresso" music video. And billboards have been popping up in major cities, like New York and Los Angeles, referring to Carpenter's height. The singer is 4 feet, 11 inches tall.

Whether the album title, "Short 'n Sweet," is actually a reference to Carpenter's height remains to be seen. But "Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson – who is also 4'11'' – appreciated the sentiment nonetheless.

"Yes title," Brunson commented on Carpenter's Instagram post about the new album. Maybe Carpenter can join the recent parade of Philly-centric celebrity cameos on "Abbott?"

Carpenter, 25, was born in Quakertown, Bucks County, and grew up in East Greenville, Montgomery County, where she was homeschooled. She moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment at age 13. Along with her music career, Carpenter also is an actress whose best-known role was in the Disney Channel series "Girl Meets World" — a reboot of '90s sitcom "Boy Meets World" — which ran from 2014 to 2017.

Carpenter has been making music for more than a decade, having signed her first record deal at 14. She broke through with her 2022 album "Emails I Can't Send," which garnered success with tracks like "Nonsense" and "Feather." Since then, she's toured as an opener for her famous pal Taylor Swift, performed her first Coachella set and made her "Saturday Night Live" debut.

Carpenter's hit "Espresso" has dominated the charts since its release in April. The Platinum-certified single has spent six weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 4, and topped the charts in several countries, including the United Kingdom and Australia. As of Monday, "Espresso" has spent 14 days as the No. 1 song on the global Spotify chart.

While waiting for Carpenter's new release, get your daily dose of "that me espresso" below: