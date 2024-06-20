More Events:

June 20, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter to perform at Wells Fargo Center in October on 'Short n' Sweet' tour

Presales for the 'Espresso' singer's concert begin Monday, with a general sale following on Friday, June 28.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
sabrina carpenter philly concert Lev Radin/Sipa USA

Sabrina Carpenter, who was born in Bucks County and grew up in Montgomery County, will play the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, Oct. 8, as part of her 'Short n' Sweet' tour.

Sabrina Carpenter is heading out on a North American tour, and the "Espresso" singer will play a homecoming show in Philadelphia this fall.

The "Short n' Sweet" tour, announced Thursday, will stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, Oct. 8. A presale for Cash App cardholders begins at 10 a.m. Monday, and a Team Sabrina fan presale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28.

RELATED: Van Leeuwen to collaborate with Sabrina Carpenter on espresso ice cream

"I can't wait to be singing with you all soon," Carpenter, 25, wrote on Instagram.

The tour kicks off Sept. 23 in Columbus, Ohio, exactly one month after the release of her sixth studio album, "Short n' Sweet." The album's smash-hit lead single, "Espresso," was released in April and has since reached song-of-the-summer status, capturing the No. 1 spots on Spotify's Global, U.S. and United Kingdom charts.

Earlier this month, Carpenter released the second single from "Short n' Sweet," "Please Please Please," which earned top spots on Spotify's Global and U.S. charts and also debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. With "Espresso" reaching No. 3 on the same chart, Carpenter has become the first solo artist in the Billboard chart's 66-year-old history to land a pair of  top-three hits simultaneously. The Beatles are the only other act to do it.

Carpenter — who was born in Quakertown, Bucks County, and grew up in East Greenville, Montgomery County — is a Disney Channel actress and singer who broke through with her 2022 album "Emails I Can't Send," which included the songs "Nonsense" and "Feather." Since then she's been on a meteoric rise. In the past year, she's toured as an opener for Taylor Swift, performed her first Coachella set and made her "Saturday Night Live" debut.

Watch Carpenter's "Please Please Please" music video, co-starring her actor-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, below:

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet Tour'

Tuesday, Oct. 8
7 p.m. | Ticket prices vary
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Concerts Philadelphia Entertainment Singers Wells Fargo Center Tours Sabrina Carpenter Celebrities Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Resorts

10 great places to stay near the Jersey Shore boardwalks
Limited - Hatch Memorial Shell

Discover the heartbeat of Boston — a city alive with music

Just In

Must Read

Social Justice

New Jersey creates clemency program to mark Juneteenth
New Jersey Clemency

Sponsored

Nearly 1,500 WSFS associates volunteer across the region for 'We Stand for Service Day'
Limited - WSFS - Cradles to Crayons

Health News

Philly is under a heat health emergency — here's what that means
Philly Heat Warning

Pets

Here are tips to keep pets safe in the sweltering heat
pet safety heat

Phillies

Orion Kerkering thriving in first full season with Phillies: 'I just embrace all of these different roles'
Kerkering 6.19.24

Festivals

Ocean City's Night in Venice boat parade next month will pay homage to Jimmy Buffett
ocean city night in venice

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved