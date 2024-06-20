Sabrina Carpenter to perform at Wells Fargo Center in October on 'Short n' Sweet' tour

Sabrina Carpenter is heading out on a North American tour, and the "Espresso" singer will play a homecoming show in Philadelphia this fall.

The "Short n' Sweet" tour, announced Thursday, will stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, Oct. 8. A presale for Cash App cardholders begins at 10 a.m. Monday, and a Team Sabrina fan presale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28.

"I can't wait to be singing with you all soon," Carpenter, 25, wrote on Instagram.

The tour kicks off Sept. 23 in Columbus, Ohio, exactly one month after the release of her sixth studio album, "Short n' Sweet." The album's smash-hit lead single, "Espresso," was released in April and has since reached song-of-the-summer status, capturing the No. 1 spots on Spotify's Global, U.S. and United Kingdom charts.

Earlier this month, Carpenter released the second single from "Short n' Sweet," "Please Please Please," which earned top spots on Spotify's Global and U.S. charts and also debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. With "Espresso" reaching No. 3 on the same chart, Carpenter has become the first solo artist in the Billboard chart's 66-year-old history to land a pair of top-three hits simultaneously. The Beatles are the only other act to do it.

Carpenter — who was born in Quakertown, Bucks County, and grew up in East Greenville, Montgomery County — is a Disney Channel actress and singer who broke through with her 2022 album "Emails I Can't Send," which included the songs "Nonsense" and "Feather." Since then she's been on a meteoric rise. In the past year, she's toured as an opener for Taylor Swift, performed her first Coachella set and made her "Saturday Night Live" debut.

Watch Carpenter's "Please Please Please" music video, co-starring her actor-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, below:

Tuesday, Oct. 87 p.m. | Ticket prices varyWells Fargo Center3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia