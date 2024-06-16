More Culture:

June 16, 2024

Van Leeuwen to collaborate with Sabrina Carpenter on espresso ice cream

The limited-edition flavor, inspired by the Pennsylvania-native singer's hit song, will be available in stores and online starting June 28.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Van Leeuwen will release an espresso-flavored ice cream on June 28 in honor of Sabrina Carpenter's hit song, 'Espresso.'

Pennsylvania-native pop star Sabrina Carpenter is partnering with ice cream maker Van Leeuwen to give fans a taste of the "Espresso" that she sings about in her hit song.

Van Leeuwen, a New York City-based brand known for its from-scratch dairy and vegan ice cream, will release its Carpenter-inspired Espresso ice cream on Friday, June 28. It will be available for a limited time online and in Van Leeuwen scoop shops — there are locations in Center City, Rittenhouse and Fishtown, and another store is coming soon to the University of Pennsylvania.

The Espresso ice cream flavor will be mixed with chewy brownies, chocolate chips and swirls of fudge. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Ali Forney Center, a nonprofit that provides shelter and healthcare services to LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness in New York City.

"Doing a flavor collab with a genuine Van Leeuwen super fan is always a lot of fun," Ben Van Leeuwen, the Van Leeuwen co-founder and CEO, said in a release. "We’re so excited to celebrate Sabrina and her newest hit with this extremely delicious ice cream.”

Carpenter's song "Espresso" was released in April, quickly taking over social media and the global charts. It is her first song to get into the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, currently earning her a career peak at No. 4. It also captured the No. 1 spot on the Spotify Global, U.S. and United Kingdom charts.

Carpenter, 25, was born in Quakertown, Bucks County, and grew up in East Greenville, Montgomery County, before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. She signed her first record deal at 14, and also starred in the Disney Channel series "Girl Meets World" from 2014 to 2017. She broke through with her 2022 album "Emails I Can't Send," which garnered success with tracks like "Nonsense" and "Feather." Since then, she's toured as an opener for her famous pal Taylor Swift, performed her first Coachella set and made her "Saturday Night Live" debut.

The pop star recently announced her upcoming sixth studio album, "Short n' Sweet," which will be released Aug. 23. Earlier this month she surprised fans by dropping another single, "Please Please Please" and a music video starring her rumored boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan. 

