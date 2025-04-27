Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 14 of 29

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:



• Simulation No. 1: 1st pick

• Simulation No. 2: 1st pick



• Simulation No. 3: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 4: 5th pick



• Simulation No. 5: 1st pick



• Simulation No. 6: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 7: 4th pick



• Simulation No. 8: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 9: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 10: 7th pick

Best simulation of the day

This was the most favorable batch of simulations in a while for the Sixers, with back-to-back lottery victories to kick things off and another one later on. This was the first of today's drawings in which the Sixers won the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes:

In case you missed it, earlier this month I wrote about what the team's roster and rotation could look like next season with Flagg in the mix.

Worst simulation of the day

The Sixers lost their pick by dropping two spots to No. 7 on three occasions today, and one of them included Flagg staying in North Carolina while the Toronto Raptors land the No. 2 overall pick. The Portland Trail Blazers also jump the Sixers:

If a team from the mid-late region of the lottery makes a jump into the top four to land a premium talent, Portland would be an interesting candidate. They have quietly assembled a nice collection of young talent, but may not have the superstar-in-waiting just yet.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft Pick Simulation Outcomes Simulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds 1 17 12.1% 10.5% 2 17 12.1%

10.5%

3 11 7.8%

10.6%

4 15 10.7%

10.5%

5 5 3.5%

2.2% 6 26 18.5%

19.6% 7 38 27.1%

26.7% 8 10 7.1%

8.7% 9 1 0.7% 0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick? Simulation Outcomes

Simulation Outcome Percentage

Actual Percentage Odds

Kept Pick 91 65.0%

64.0% Lost Pick 49 35.0%

36.0%

