April 24, 2025

Jason Kelce, a jock who wears flip-flops and T-shirts, talks fashion with New York Times

The newspaper's feature on the former Eagles star's Underdog clothing line is the latest example of his stronghold on the spotlight.

By Jeff Tomik
PhillyVoice Staff
Jason Kelce red carpet Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Jason Kelce — holding two cans of Garage Beer, a company he owns — walks on the red carpet for a party hosted by his 'New Heights' podcast ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 5.

From his podcast and Christmas album to his beer brand and late-night talk show, there isn't much that Jason Kelce won't try his hand in. Maybe next he'll follow the path of his Philly brethren Rob McElhenney and buy a European soccer team. 

Since his retirement from the NFL last year, the former Eagles center seems to be everywhere, including highway overpasses. So could the mainstream media finally be nearing Kelce oversaturation? Well, it doesn't appear that tipping point has been reached just yet, because the New York Times published a feature on Kelce on Thursday, and it wasn't about football or his podcast or the recent birth of his fourth child with his now equally famous wife Kylie. It was all about fashion.

Yes, the guy who made his look wearing T-shirts and flip-flops to games in the dead of winter is now discussing new releases of his clothing line with a style reporter at the largest newspaper in the country, providing the world with such insightful hot takes as, "On the inside of a sweatshirt, I don't like when it feels fuzzy."

Though Underdog started in 2022, Kelce and his apparel brand provided a message of the moment that was the focus of the New York Times story: Made in America. His company works with San Fransisco-based American Giant to produce all of its clothes entirely in the United States.

"I grew up going into steel mills with my father," said Kelce, who's from the suburbs of Cleveland. "So, the concept of American workers making things was something that was ingrained early. And I just always gravitated toward it."

While the comments could spark a heated discussion about tariffs or the global economy — drumming up more controversy than his anti-fuzzy sweatshirt stance — Kelce was clear that his desire to only wear and make clothes from this country wasn't some political stance.

"I have no issues with global trade whatsoever," he said. "I don't think there's any type of statement trying to be made other than, 'Listen, there's some really awesome reasons to support homegrown American businesses and local businesses.'"

Staying out of a divisive political debate seems like a safe move — and one that won't jeopardize his popularity and marketability. So at least for now, Kelce's time in the spotlight doesn't appear to be waning — and PhillyVoice will be there every step of the way

