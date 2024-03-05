As a tribute to fashion icon Jason Kelce, here's a ranking of his top 10 outfits

Jason Kelce. All-Pro center. Vocalist and song writer. Acclaimed documentarian. Chart-climbing podcaster. Fashion icon?

While that last one might seem like quite the stretch for a guy whose wardrobe mostly consists of sweatpants and flip-flops, the 36-year-old was named one of People's sexiest men alive and he went viral for a photoshopped image of him in a notable Hollywood outfit. Those sound like credentials of a fashion icon to me.

Kelce's apathy toward style — he's blatantly said "What the f--- do I care about a game-day 'fit" — has become one of his many endearing qualities. And while he might not be walking down many runways in his near future, he sure knows how to make a fashion statement.

As a tribute to the newly retired Eagles great, here's a ranking of his top 10 outfits:

1. Mummers suit at the parade

Kelce could have been eating a cheesesteak at the Liberty Bell while wearing a Wawa shirt, pretzel necklace and Ben Franklin wig and it wouldn't have been as Philly as this. Sporting a Mummers suit while giving an emotional speech at the Eagles' Super Bowl parade in 2018 is peak Kelce. The Pro Football Hall of Fame even wanted the jacket, but Kelce refused to give it up, saying in 2023 that it's instead "sitting in a trash bag in my basement."

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Jason Kelce went shirtless during a Chiefs' playoff game in Buffalo this year.

2. Shirtless in Buffalo

Sometimes in fashion, less is more. That's the tactic Kelce took when he showed off his athletic physique in chilly Buffalo while watching his brother help lead the Chiefs to a win over the Bills during this year's playoffs. Kelce got caught up in Bills Mafia mystique and embraced the moment. Another sign he made it as a style symbol: Funko Pop! turned this look into a collectible.

3. Fat Batman

After a 2022 game, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said the team's wide receivers were all Batmans and no Robins. There was Skinny Batman (DeVonta Smith), Swole Batman (A.J. Brown) and Fast Batman (Quez Watkins). Kelce wanted to join his caped crusaders so he donned a mask on the sidelines of a game later that season. He was vengeance. He was the night. He was ... Fat Batman!

4. The Dude

Kelce wasn't just some dude in a cardigan singing the national anthem before a Sixers game in 2022, he was The Dude. The subtle nod to "The Big Lebowski" deserves a toast of White Russians.

5. '50 First Dates'

The genius of this outfit choice comes with the randomness of it. There's something poetic about dressing up as Sean Astin's character Doug Whitmore from "50 First Dates" nearly two decades after the release of the mediocre 2004 Adam Sandler rom-com.

6. 'The Kelce'

No one can do more with jeans and a T-shirt than Kelce. With the simple accompaniment of brown sandals and an over-the-shoulder bag, Kelce neatly crafted his own personal look. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and teammate Lane Johnson couldn't help but try to duplicate it.

7. Snow suit nostalgia

Add ski bunny to the long list of Kelce's accolades. Repurposing the Jazz, a memorable 1990s design that was featured on disposable cups, as a pattern for a snow suit is just next level style.

8. Christmas Kelce

Accessories can make an outfit. Sure the Eagles Santa hat is cute. And the Christmas sweater is classic. And the sandals are typical Kelce. But the box of Reese's Puffs cereal really completes this look.

9. Luchador mask

There always seems to be a story behind what Kelce wears, and that's no different than with the Chiefs luchador mask he donned to celebrate his brother's Super Bowl win last month. Hopefully by now it's made its way back to its rightful owner: a 14-year-old from Texas.

10. Farewell fit

For his retirement announcement, there was no suit, costume or gimmick. It was just Kelce in a cutoff Eagles shirt, which was the perfect way for him to go out.