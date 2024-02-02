Jason Kelce's shirtless celebration in Buffalo has been made into a figurine

A shirtless, celebratory Jason Kelce now can live on your desk or bookshelf, bringing victorious vibes to any space.

Funko is creating a Pop! collectible that depicts Eagle center's antics at the Chiefs-Bills playoff game last month, when Kelce cheered on his brother Travis with a beer in hand and nothing on his chest — despite the chilly Buffalo weather. The figurine features Kelce in the gray sweatpants and red striped hat he wore for the game, fists clenched and mouth fixed to yell.

The Funko Pop! is available for preorder through Monday at 12:30 p.m. It costs $25, and will ship later this summer.

Funko said it also is making a donation to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, New York.

On his "New Heights" podcast with Travis, Kelce discussed the Funko collaboration, which was originally a T-shirt. The deal was always intended, however, to benefit the children's hospital.

Provided Image/Funko

"I talked to Funko Pop! and they agreed to do a charitable thing," he explained. "It was just something that kind of happened organically.

"We're going to pay back to the people that caused this."

On an earlier episode of the podcast, Kelce talked at length about his shirtless celebration, which he attributed to Bills fans and the general environment at Highmark Stadium.

"I got caught up in the magic of Bills Mafia. ... I gotta have my shirt off at some point," Kelce said.



