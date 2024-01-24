Jason Kelce says his wife wasn't happy with his shirtless antics in Buffalo – but he made an impression on Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce's shirtless antics in Buffalo were an unavoidable topic on the latest episode of "New Heights," the sports podcast featuring the Kelce brothers.

"Jason, we gotta talk about it, bud," Travis Kelce told the Eagles center.

And there was plenty to talk about. During the Chiefs' playoff victory over the Bills on Sunday, Jason tailgated with Bills Mafia, jumped out of a Highmark Stadium suite to get closer to the fans and even made quite the impression on Travis' famous girlfriend.

The latest "New Heights" episode, released Wednesday, also touched on Jason's visit to a McDonald's in Delaware County, where he signed a kelly green Eagles jersey for an employee.

Here's what the bros had to say about Jason's big week:

'One of the most fun experiences I've ever had'

After the dismal ending to the Eagles' season during the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Jason said he needed some fun. He called his weekend in Buffalo "one of the most fun experiences I've ever had."

"We just got done, obviously, with a very grueling season in Philadelphia, mentally and physically," Jason said. "This was an opportunity to honestly just go some place and forget about all that; just go have fun and root on your brother."

He kicked the day off with drinks at Big Tree Inn, a legendary bar near Highmark Stadium that Jason said serves shots of Rumple Minze with its house salad dressing, per Bills tradition. He also took part in some Bills tailgating traditions, like drinking unidentifiable liquor out of a bowling ball. Jason said he hoped to go shirtless at the tailgate, saying it's a "Buffalo Bills thing," but the opportunity didn't present itself until he made his way into the stadium.

"I got caught up in the magic of Bills Mafia. ... I gotta have my shirt off at some point," Jason said.

Jason and his crew, which included Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift, were sitting in a suite. But Jason said he wanted to be part of the "Buffalo Bills pageantry" happening outside, which he couldn't do from the warmth of the suite. He soon realized that he had easy access to jump out of the box and join the revelers and, soon enough, a viral moment was born.

"This is how my mind works after 40 Miller Lites," Jason joked.

So what did Jason's wife Kylie, who was also in attendance, think of his tomfoolery at the Bills' stadium? "I don't think she was happy about it ... I'm not gonna lie, I gave Kylie a heads up," Jason said. "The moment we got into the suite I said, 'I'm taking my shirt off and I'm jumping out of that suite.' She said, 'Jason, don't you dare.' ... I'm not asking for permission; I'm doing." Kylie may have been especially apprehensive about Jason's behavior, because the couple was meeting Swift for the first time. But Jason already knew his drunken first impression wouldn't be an issue. "She was already telling me to be on my best behavior, 'cause we were meeting Taylor," Jason said. "And I was like, Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the charm, this is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression." "Well, Tay says she absolutely loved you," Travis assured Jason. Though the Kelces agreed that their retirement plans should involve tailgating at every NFL stadium, the Chiefs star offered his big bro another, slightly more ambitious, option. "If you don't run for president, this all is just gonna go to waste," Travis said of Jason's popularity. 'Is there anything better than a fountain Coke?' Before getting into Jason's shenanigans in Buffalo, Travis had asked his brother to address a different story that had made national news. Last week, Jason hit up his local McDonald's in Broomall for his go-to order of two sausage, egg and cheese McMuffins and a black coffee. It came amid speculation over Jason's retirement — which the Eagles star addressed during the previous "New Heights" episode. Travis referred to Jason's Mickey D's trip as "doing what you've been doing every single morning since you were 5 years old," but the trip was anything but average for Jason. That's because he signed a kelly green jersey for McDonald's employee – and die-hard Birds fan – Danielle Bonham. "I just went to McDonald's like I usually do and Danielle had a jersey," Jason said. "I was like, of course I'll sign your jersey, Danielle." Bonham is such a big Eagles fan that she cried hysterically the first time Jason pulled up to McDonald's while she was working, he said. She also has gifted him photos, letters and cards during his various trips to the fast food restaurant. "I have more photos of Danielle in my car than I do my wife," Jason said. Travis offered to rectify that fact by printing out a bunch of photos of Kylie and putting them in Jason's glove compartment. Jason also debunked speculation that he had gifted the signed jersey to Bonham. He simply signed a jersey she already had. "I don't just have signed jerseys in the back of my car," Jason joked. "I think I might start doing this after seeing the joy on Danielle's face." In another twist, the fast food joint got Jason's drink order wrong that day. Jason said he always orders a large black coffee, either hot or iced. Bonham double-checked that he wanted a hot coffee that day, but when he pulled up to the window his drink was not what he expected. "They hand me what I think is an iced coffee, 'cause I'm like ... whatever, I'll drink an iced black coffee," Jason said. "I take a sip of it and it's the best damn coffee I've ever tasted in my life. It's so good, it takes me a second to realize that this isn't coffee. This is pure sugar – high fructose corn syrup – Coca Cola and it was delicious. Do you know how excited my brain got? To expect the hard bitterness of coffee and to be shocked with just nothing but pure sugar into my head?" Jason — who at one point gushed, "Is there anything better than a fountain Coke?" — explained that he won't usually order a large Coke for himself, because he'll feel like a "piece of sh*t," but the fumbled order and fan interaction made his day much brighter. "The rest of the day, I was just so happy because I got to sign Danielle's jersey and I got a large Coca Cola," Jason said. Watch the latest episode of "New Heights" below:

His leap aggravated his recent MCL sprain — Jason said he's fine — and the frigid weather was a shock. But Jason said he wished he had stayed out there even longer, or at least long enough to "get his nipples hard."