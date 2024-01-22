Jason Kelce lives it up watching brother Travis in Chiefs-Bills playoff game

The future of Jason Kelce's playing career is uncertain, but he said he'll make a decision on it when he's ready.

Until then, he's going to live it up a bit watching his brother Travis try to make another run with the Chiefs – and boy is he ever.

And that's only what the CBS broadcast showed. There's more. He got out there.

Hopped in on the Bills tailgates beforehand too.

He might have been the only Chiefs fan the city of Buffalo could live with on Sunday – well, at least until the score was final.

The Eagles spiraled the last month of the season and then dipped out of the playoffs immediately in an utterly demoralizing 32-9 rout from the Bucs.

Kelce was emotional on the sideline in the final seconds hugging longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, stopping over to see family, and then fighting back tears as he walked back through the tunnel, possibly for the final time in an Eagles uniform.

Reports surfaced right afterward that the All-Pro center informed his teammates that he is heading for retirement, but publically, he has yet to announce anything.

He probably has at least one more Chiefs playoff game to go wild at before he crosses that bridge.

