Jason Kelce wears hilarious '50 First Dates' inspired outfit to Eagles game

December 04, 2022
As a child of the mid 1990s, I've seen every prime-era Adam Sandler movie a million times. Judging by Jason Kelce's pregame outfit ahead of the Eagles' matchup against the Titans, it looks like he's a big "50 First Dates" fan too.
Kelce sported a Hawaii-ready look inspired by Sean Astin's character Doug Whitmore from the 2004 romcom:
Who did it better: @JasonKelce or Doug Whitmore from "50 First Dates"? 😂— NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022
Astin looks more like a football player there than he did in his "Rudy" days, but I still give the nod to No. 62.
This outfit has been brewing for Kelce over the last few days.
It started with this tweet showing a picture of Kelce while recording his podcast "New Heights" with his brother Travis:
Who wore it better? @tkelce @JasonKelce @newheightshow pic.twitter.com/HNkZJBzalL— Erik Post (@erikjpost) December 2, 2022
Kelce was all in:
If anyone knows where I can buy this shirt, I’ll buy it immediately https://t.co/4awn038kcX— Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) December 2, 2022
That dude can pull off any look.
