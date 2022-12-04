More Sports:

December 04, 2022

Jason Kelce wears hilarious '50 First Dates' inspired outfit to Eagles game

By Shamus Clancy
061222JasonKelce Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles C Jason Kelce

As a child of the mid 1990s, I've seen every prime-era Adam Sandler movie a million times. Judging by Jason Kelce's pregame outfit ahead of the Eagles' matchup against the Titans, it looks like he's a big "50 First Dates" fan too. 

Kelce sported a Hawaii-ready look inspired by Sean Astin's character Doug Whitmore from the 2004 romcom:

Astin looks more like a football player there than he did in his "Rudy" days, but I still give the nod to No. 62. 

This outfit has been brewing for Kelce over the last few days. 

It started with this tweet showing a picture of Kelce while recording his podcast "New Heights" with his brother Travis:

Kelce was all in:

That dude can pull off any look. 

