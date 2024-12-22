Kylie Kelce discusses 'Not Gonna Lie' popularity, dream podcast guests in New York Times interview

Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast shot to the top of the charts following its debut earlier this month. The Narberth native, who's married to former Eagles center Jason Kelce, opened up about her podcast's popularity in her first interview since the podcast was announced.

In the New York Times interview, published Thursday, Kelce, 32, also talked about her political views and which famous people she'd like to have as guests on "Not Gonna Lie." Plus, she addressed the buzz about her podcast's Dec. 5 premiere episode unseating "The Joe Rogan Experience" as the top-ranked show in the United States on the Spotify and Apple charts.

"I’m focused on putting out content that people like to consume," Kelce told the New York Times about her podcast's place at the top of the charts. "If that puts us there for a week, cool. If it puts us there for longer than that, cool. But I also don’t need to feed any conflict that’s created by it."

A little over two weeks after it premiered, "Not Gonna Lie" is still ranked No. 1 on Apple. On Spotify, her show has been trading places between first and second with Rogan's podcast. The "Not Gonna Lie" podcast offers an unfiltered look at Kylie's life in the famous Kelce family as well as topics like women in sports, parenting and social media trends. She also brings on famous guests, like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Kaitlin Olson, fellow pro football wife Allison Kuch and NFL commentator Charissa Thompson. She keeps episodes short, "prioritizing the timeline of busy women," and aims to tackle rumors about herself and her family.

Kelce theorizes that her openness may be one reason for her podcast's success so far.

"Maybe it’s the promise that you’re not going to get lied to," Kelce said of why she thinks her show resonates with people.

Here are a few more takeaways from Kelce's New York Times interview:

What are Kylie Kelce's political views?

During the presidential election, some people online speculated that Kelce and her family supported Donald Trump, while others thought she supported Kamala Harris, aligning with the public endorsement by Taylor Swift — who is dating her brother-in-law, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce told the New York Times that her political views "aggressively lean" left. She also said that a caravan of honking cars with Trump flags and signs once "slow-rolled past our house."

"To me, that was like, 'We know where you live,'" she said.

Kelce went on to say that she's unbothered over what people might have to say about her Democratic politics.

"I mean this in the most respectful way," Kelce said. "I don’t care what other people have to say."

Who would be a 'Not Gonna Lie' dream guest?

Speaking of politics, when asked whether politicians would be welcome on "Not Gonna Lie," Kelce had a few in mind that she'd like to interview.

"I would talk to Michelle Obama in a heartbeat, and I know she is not personally running," Kelce said. "But I would love it if she would."

She also said she would be interested in interviewing Pennsylvania's governor, Josh Shapiro, who she admires for putting free period products in school bathrooms.

Staying relatable amid fame

As Kelce's star continues to rise and her family remains in the spotlight, she still finds ways to stay down-to-earth. For example, the New York Times notes her "unapologetically messy house" and "unpretentious wardrobe." She also has a job coaching field hockey at Lower Merion High School, her alma mater, and said that she plans to send her daughters to public school. She and Jason have three daughters and are expecting their fourth.

"I assume this isn’t always going to be our life, and I don’t want them to be impacted in some way that twists them into thinking that this is normal," Kelce said of her kids.

New episodes of "Not Gonna Lie" premiere on Thursdays. In the latest episode, released Dec. 19, Kelce interviewed Thompson — and they talked about hanging out together at Swift's Eras Tour and Thompson's choice not to have children. Kelce also discussed her family's "Elf on the Shelf" and the timeline for when the Kelces will get a kitten, a topic first introduced on the "New Heights" podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce.