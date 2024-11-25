More Culture:

November 25, 2024

Kylie Kelce to host weekly podcast featuring interviews with 'fascinating people'

'Not Gonna Lie' debuts Dec. 5 from the same team behind Jason and Travis Kelce's 'New Heights.'

Kylie Kelce Podcast STEPHEN SMITH/SIPA USA

Kylie Kelce's new podcast series, 'Not Gonna Lie,' debuts Dec. 5 on YouTube and will be available on all major streaming platforms. Kelce will interview celebrity guests and discuss topics including modern parenting and social media trends.

The Kelce media empire will expand next month with a new weekly podcast from Kylie Kelce, whose celebrity profile has been growing alongside husband Jason's post-NFL limelight.

"Not Gonna Lie" will feature Kylie interviewing guests from the realms of pop culture, sports and entertainment. She'll also discuss topics like modern parenting, social media trends and women in sports.

Former 'Golden Bachelorette' contestant Charles Ling discusses snoring in the mansion and a return to TV

“I’m excited to have conversations with fascinating people and create a platform where I can be unapologetically myself while also setting the record straight on the many stories that circulate about my family,” Kylie said Monday in a statement announcing the new show.

In a trailer, Kelce said she considered several other names for the show, including "Yet Another Kelce Show" and "F*** Around and Find Out." 

"Listen, I'm just as shocked as all of you that I'm starting a podcast, but if everyone's going to be talking about me and my family, you might as well hear it from me," she said. 

The series will be produced by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the same team behind Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

Kylie, who grew up on the Main Line in Narberth, was a field hockey player at the former Cabrini University and gave the school's final commencement speech in May. She became more visible last year with her role in Amazon's "Kelce" documentary, which explored Jason's home life during the Eagles' 2022-23 season.

Kylie was pregnant during the production of the documentary and gave birth to the couple's third daughter, Bennett, in the weeks after Jason and the Eagles faced Travis and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The couple revealed this week that Kylie, 32, is pregnant with their fourth child.

The announcement of Kylie's new podcast comes after Jason revealed last week he'll be the host of "They Call It Late Night," a new ESPN talk show that starts filming in January at Philly's Union Transfer venue.

"Not Gonna Lie" will be streamed on YouTube and available on all major podcast platforms.

