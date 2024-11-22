Jason Kelce will shoot a late-night talk show in Philly for ESPN starting in January

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce is trying his hand in the late-night TV, starting his own ESPN talk show that will be filmed in Philly.

Titled "They Call It Late Night," the show will tape Friday nights at the Callowhill venue Union Transfer in front of a live audience beginning Friday, Jan. 3. It will air on Saturdays at 1 a.m., with five weekly episodes planned through the NFL playoffs until Feb. 1. The program will also stream on ESPN+ and Jason Kelce's YouTube channel.

Kelce announced the project on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday night and said the show will be NFL-focused. Guests will include players, coaches and celebrities, and some segments will involve audience participation.

Philly's own Snacktime will be the house band for the show, and production company NFL Films, which has roots in Philly and is based in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, will be involved in some capacity.

The title of "They Call It Late Night" can be traced back to the 1967 NFL Films documentary "They Call It Pro Football" for inspiration.

Kelce told Kimmel that he loved late-night shows and watched Conan O'Brien when he was younger. He said he thought of doing a late-night show in his initial talks to join ESPN, where he has been a commentator on "Monday Night Countdown."

Kelce also co-hosts the award-winning podcast "New Heights" with his brother Travis, in which the two discuss football and other pop culture topics, and is on the new holiday music album from the Philly Specials titled "A Philly Special Christmas Party," which was released Friday.

Watch Kelce's announcement on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" below.