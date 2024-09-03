The next Christmas album from the Eagles players features Boyz II Men, but not Taylor Swift

With Labor Day in the rearview mirror and pumpkin spice season in full swing, some people already may be itching to (prematurely) press play on holiday music. And luckily for the Eagles fans among them, the Philly Specials have teamed up on another Christmas album.

The Philly Specials — the trio of Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata — will release their third holiday album, "A Philly Special Christmas Party," on Nov. 29. This time, it features R&B legends Boyz II Men and another cameo by Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. But don't expect to hear the voice of his famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

"With apologies to the Swifties, Swift does not make an appearance on A Philly Special Christmas Party," a press release about the new album states.

"A Philly Special Christmas Party," which comes in white vinyl, is available for preorder online starting Nov. 1. Proceeds will benefit the Children's Crisis Treatment Center's holiday toy drive, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Snowflake Station and local charities. The Philly Specials will host a holiday event for some of the children who will benefit from the money raised.

Here is the track list:

Last Christmas

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Having A Party

Christmas Don't Be Late

Feliz Navidad

Maybe This Christmas

It's Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)

Loud Little Town

Please Come Home For Christmas

Sleigh Ride

Santa Drives An Astrovan

The Parting Glass

The album also features soul artist Devon Gilfillian, Brandon Beaver of MewithoutYou and several members of The Roots, The Hooters, The War on Drugs and Dr. Dog. In the past, the Philly Specials have collaborated with the likes of Patti Labelle, Amos Lee and Waxahatchee. Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman and announcer Merrill Reese also have made contributions.

Last year, Travis Kelce sang a duet with his brother, "Fairytale of Philadelphia."

Provided Image/Mixtape Media The Philly Specials — AKA Eagles players Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata —will release their third holiday album, 'A Philly Special Christmas Party' on Nov. 29.

With the gaggle of special guests on previous Philly Specials albums, and Travis Kelce's public relationship with Swift — the pop star was in the crowd for many Chiefs games last season, and Travis has attended multiple Eras Tour shows, even performing on stage — the burning question on many fans' minds was whether Swift would make a cameo. After all, she grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Berks County and has recorded several holiday songs of her own. She is in the midst of a record-breaking world tour, though, so I guess us Swifties will have to let her absence from the track list slide!

But might we suggest she show up on an episode of the Kelce brothers' podcast, "New Heights?" After all, Jason and Travis are known to interview celebrity guests, like Swift fan Adam Sandler, who joined their latest episode.



"A Philly Special Christmas," the Philly Specials' first album, raised more than $1.25 million for charities in the region. Demand was so great that additional vinyl pressings were necessary. Sales from the second album, "A Philly Special Christmas Special," raised more than $3 million for local charities. It also prompted a stop motion special created by unPOP Animation.

The new album will hit digital platforms on Nov. 29.

"It was a fun summer making Christmas music and we can't wait to share it with the world," Executive Producer Connor Barwin, a former Eagles player, said in the release. "I don't think it's lost on any of us how rare it is to be doing something so fun and so good all at the same time. Watching Jason, Lane, and Jordan and this incredible team of musicians all lean in on making this record even better this year is a testament to their incredible talent, work ethic, love, and trust they all have for each other."